The latest patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is here. This patch includes big updates to Killstreaks, fixing issues with the Cluster Mine and DNA Bomb. Along with this, there is an enormous nerf to the DG-58 LSW in Warzone, reducing its minimum damage from 27 all the way to 22. This could see a big shift in the Warzone meta very soon.
Here’s the full patch notes for the June 4, 2024 update.
Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes
COD HQ
Prompt to restart the game after changing your Activision ID now functions as expected.
Multiplayer Bug Fixes
- While the Looping Killstreaks modifier is active (Season 4.0), the earn progress HUD widget will now reappear after earning the highest Killstreak.
- Corrected placeholder images in the Killstreaks and Equipment tabs of the Armory Unlocks menu.
- Addressed an exploit allowing Custom Mods to be saved with multiple Attachments equipped to a single category.
- Weekly Challenges menu now displays the correct Season 3 Camo name.
- Tokyo map now displays the correct name in the Combat Record.
Progression
Critical Countdown DNA samples will no longer appear in Private Matches.
Modes
Escort
- Joining a match in progress will no longer display an inaccurate timer.
Infected
- Identity Theft Finishing Move now works as expected on Infected team members.
- Inaccurate Scores are no longer displayed when a match ends with few players.
- Fixed an issue causing matches to disconnect with a Connection Timed Out error.
- Infected has returned to the Quick Play filter and Private Matches.
One in the Chamber
- Fixed an issue causing poor performance during the Final Killcam.
Weapons & Attachments
Superi 46
- Terminal V and Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel Attachments now hide operator position from the minimap as intended.
RGL-80
- Decreased camera shake dealt to victims upon explosive damage by 60%.
Killstreaks
Cluster Mine
- Fixed an issue preventing kills from contributing to Killstreak earn progress while the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active (Season 4.0).
DNA Bomb
- Players using Scorestreaks now earn the DNA Bomb at 25 Kills, as expected.
Warzone Patch Notes
Warzone Rewards
- Under the Mode challenges, the Plunder challenge has been changed to “Complete 20 Plunder Games.”
Gameplay
Medical Cabinets
- Perk Packs can now drop from medical cabinets.
Precision Airstrikes
- Precision Airstrikes have been reverted back to their previous functionality prior to Season 4.
Weapons
DG-58 LSW
- Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 27.
- Max Damage Range decreased to 17.78 meters, down from 29.21.
- New Damage Ranges Added
- Near-Mid Damage set to 27
- Near-Mid Damage Range set to 30.48 meters.
- Mid Damage set to 25
- Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the Bomb Drone UI to remain on the players screen.
- Fixed an issue preventing controller players from opening the “Manage Party” function when their squad is full.
