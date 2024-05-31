All Bunkers in Warzone Urzikstan: Locations, How to Open & Rewards
Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone has given players access to the Bunkers which are spread around the Urzikstan map. These Bunkers have been a mystery since release, however, players are now able to enter them and see what lies within.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Bunkers in Warzone Urzikstan, including their locations, how to open them, and what you can expect once inside.
All Warzone Urzikstan Bunker Locations
There are a total of 12 Bunkers hidden around the Urzikstan map. You can find every location below.
- Outskirts of Levin Resort
- Popov Power
- Orlove Military Base
- Seaport District
- Old Town
- Construction site between Old Town and Low Town
- By the water north of Old Town
- Hadiqa Farms
- Bottom left corner of the map, southwest of Zaravan City
- Zaravan Suburbs
- At the middle point between Low Town, Zaravan Suburbs, and Shahin Manor
- South of Shahin Manor
How to Open the Bunkers in Warzone Urzikstan
The Bunkers in Urzikstan can be opened by completing any contract within that game of Warzone. Upon completing a simple Scavenger or Intel Upload contract, you will be granted with a Bunker Keycard and the nearest Bunker will be shown on your map.
After you’ve acquired the Keycard, head to the marked Bunker and use the Keycard to open the door.
Warzone Urzikstan Bunker Rewards
Heading to a Bunker right at the start of a match on Warzone Urzikstan is possibly your best option now. This is because the Bunkers hold a ton of valuable loot. This includes supply boxes, Self Revives, UAVs and even a lot of Cash. Bunkers are also the only place in Warzone Urzikstan where you can guarantee to find Tac-Sprint Boots. These Boots will give you unlimited Tactical Sprint, making you faster than any other player in the game.
This makes the Bunkers one of the best landing spots in the game, so look out for a contract close to a Bunker, and head there straight out of the plane!