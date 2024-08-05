Fall Guys Could Invade Fortnite Soon
It looks like Fall Guys is coming to Fortnite after all.
Fall Guys has been in Fortnite for a while but only in Creative Mode, and even that has been at a pretty minimal capacity. It's felt largely unfinished and you can't even play as a Bean. But that's apparently because a larger Fall Guys update is happening in the battle royale, according to leaks.
Trusted data miner iFireMonkey explained that there is supposed to be a big Fall Guys event in Fortnite that has been delayed a few times. But it may finally be coming tomorrow, August 6, when the next big update takes place.
What Is the Fall Guys Event in Fortnite?
According to insight from the game's files, it's believed that the upcoming Fall Guys event will have players earning rewards by completing mini-games, similar to an event that happened in Chapter 2 Season 7.
Related Article: LEGO Fortnite v30.40 Will Have Indiana Jones, Fast Travel, and More
This concept was delayed due to some issues in the file but the free rewards have been sitting in the game ever since with set codenames. According to iFireMonkey, there are music packs, Back Bling, and pickaxes but Epic has been preparing for this event to make sure it's fluid and works as intended.
Some Fortnite fans also speculated that the Fall Guys event was purposefully delayed so that it would coincide with the game's fourth anniversary. The update on August 6th would match this timeframe since Fall Guy's birthday is tomorrow.
In response to the leak, some players are underwhelmed since Fall Guys isn't as popular as it was during quarantine all those years ago (the forgotten, cursed years). But some fans are excited to see how Fall Guys will be incorporated into the battle royale, including the ragdoll mechanics and the goofy costumes.
Epic has not given an official update on the inclusion of Fall Guys in tomorrow's update.