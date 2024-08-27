Will There Be Pokémon News During the Nintendo Direct?
As predicted by leakers, another Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for late this month. But will it have Pokémon updates for fans?
Fans are getting another Nintendo Direct. Leakers discussed the high possibility a few days ago and it looks like Nintendo is following its usual pattern with another August showcase. This time, it will be the Indie World Showcase followed by the Partner Showcase, bringing the total time to 40 minutes.
Unfortunately, it may not be the most interesting event for Pokémon fans.
Pokémon content creators are saying not to expect Pokémon news tomorrow.
If there's no Pokémon updates during the Nintendo Direct, that means fans will have to wait even longer to hear about the possibility of a Gen X game and to get more information about Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
For some trainers, this is too hard to believe. Fans pointed out that Game Freak is a Nintendo partner, meaning it still could have a segment during the Partner Showcase. Or maybe there would even be Pokémon spin-offs announced?
That's probably cope, however.
Pokémon fans are definitely disappointed by this rumor. But there's just one more night until we get to witness the Nintendo Direct with our own eyes. We could be in for a shock.