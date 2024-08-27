Esports illustrated

Will There Be Pokémon News During the Nintendo Direct?

Should Pokémon fans be excited for tomorrow's Nintendo Direct?

Olivia Richman

As predicted by leakers, another Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for late this month. But will it have Pokémon updates for fans?

Fans are getting another Nintendo Direct. Leakers discussed the high possibility a few days ago and it looks like Nintendo is following its usual pattern with another August showcase. This time, it will be the Indie World Showcase followed by the Partner Showcase, bringing the total time to 40 minutes.

Unfortunately, it may not be the most interesting event for Pokémon fans.

Will There Be Pokémon News During the Nintendo Direct?

Pokémon content creators are saying not to expect Pokémon news tomorrow.

sad eevee

If there's no Pokémon updates during the Nintendo Direct, that means fans will have to wait even longer to hear about the possibility of a Gen X game and to get more information about Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

For some trainers, this is too hard to believe. Fans pointed out that Game Freak is a Nintendo partner, meaning it still could have a segment during the Partner Showcase. Or maybe there would even be Pokémon spin-offs announced?

That's probably cope, however.

Pokémon fans are definitely disappointed by this rumor. But there's just one more night until we get to witness the Nintendo Direct with our own eyes. We could be in for a shock.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/News