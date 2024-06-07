How to Join the UFL Open Beta
EA SPORTS FC 24 has just dropped their latest update which features the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament. However, UFL are looking to take their spotlight, hosting an Open Beta this weekend from June 7-9. Here’s everything you need to know about UFL, and how to access the Open Beta.
What is UFL?
UFL is a brand new free to play soccer title developed by Strikerz Inc. Built on Unreal Engine 5, UFL promises to deliver exceptional gameplay that rewards gaming ability and is specifically designed to be a fair-to-play experience, emphasizing a skill-first approach.
The Open Beta weekend follows a successful phase of Alpha testing that commenced in late October, and a group of investors including Cristiano Ronaldo pledging $40 million into the game’s development.
“We’re delighted to announce that gamers worldwide will be able to experience UFL first-hand in June. This event marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to gather invaluable feedback from our community and refine the game as we aim to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience when we launch later this year.”- Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz Inc.
What Game Modes are Available in UFL?
During the Open Beta weekend players will have the opportunity to engage in the main online mode, where they can compete with fellow gamers worldwide. In this mode, players will be tasked with creating their own football clubs using a roster of real players licensed by FIFPro. As players win more online matches, they will earn valuable in-game resources, which can be utilized to improve and customize their clubs.
How to Download UFL
UFL is available exclusively on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can download from the Store right now, and play until June 9.