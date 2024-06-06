EURO 2024 Joins EA FC 24 in Huge Update
One of the biggest Soccer tournaments in the world, the UEFA Euros has finally arrived in EA FC 24. While EA FC 24 may not have the licence for the FIFA World Cup anymore, it isn’t slowing down with summer competition content, adding all teams, stadiums and kits for the 2024 Euros.
How to Download the Euro 2024 Update
The Euro 2024 update has just gone live across Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Playstation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.
The update arrives as part of the Festival of Football Update, which allows players to compete as any of the 24 qualified teams. The UEFA Euro 2024 game mode allows you to play through the entire tournament, using the updated teams and kits while playing matches in the new stadiums located across Germany.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be introducing UEFA EURO 2024 to EA SPORTS FC experiences for the very first time, a tournament that creates such excitement, outstanding competition, and moments to remember each year, with this in-game update, fans can make history alongside some of the best players in Europe, living every twist and thrill of the iconic competition’s experience through all 24 federations and a variety of authentic kits, real-life stadiums, game modes and more.”- Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA
Players can lead their country, play as a star of their chosen national team, or as their very own custom player. The in-game tournament offers players a variety of modes as they play their way to glory: in single player tournament mode, in kick-off, or head-to-head against friends online.
- In Lead Your Nation mode, fans can put themselves in the heart of UEFA EURO 2024™ by leading their nation to victory, taking the tournament by storm as a real footballer or with a custom player. As they play through the stages, fans can choose to navigate the tournament as a player, while enjoying the opportunity to complete training drills to earn PlayStyles, improving their game on the way to the trophy.
- Players can also experience UEFA EURO 2024™ in a single-player Tournament Mode that allows them to write (or rewrite) the future of their nation. Choosing between one of the 24 qualified countries, or another European nation, fans can play their way out of true-to-life groups and through the knockouts.
- In Kick-Off Mode, fans can challenge one another or play against the CPU AI in an authentic tournament experience, selecting from a Group Stage or Knockout Round match, including updated “Match of the Day” fixtures that mirror the authentic tournament matchups.
- Friends can also go head-to-head and experience the excitement of the UEFA EURO 2024™ tournament with authentic matchups in Online Friendlies Mode.
Ultimate Team
There will be a number of new campaigns in Ultimate Team throughout the Euros tournament. These campaigns celebrate the players poised to lead their nations on the Path to Glory, breakthrough stars that emerge during the Group Stages, Greats of the Game who shone in past tournaments, and the best players across the whole month as the festival of football brings excitement and upgraded Player Items to Football Ultimate Team.