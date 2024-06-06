The Best VALORANT Pro Crosshair Codes
If you're struggling to aim and finding yourself stuck on autopilot, switching up your crosshair might be a good idea. Besides providing a visual refreshment, experimenting with crosshairs allows players to understand their unique needs. Today we explore a variety of pro VALORANT crosshairs from star players like Alfajer, f0rsaken, Zekken and Tenz and how you can import them into the game to try yourself!
Before we get started: how can players import VALORANT crosshairs?
Players can import VALORANT crosshairs using the "crosshair" tab in the in-game menu. To import a specific crosshair, navigate to the "General" crosshair tab. Next, find the "Crosshair Profile" bar and select the button with a downward-facing arrow. It should open an "Import Crosshair" option and an empty text box.
Players can paste any VALORANT crosshair code into this textbox to automatically transfer that crosshair to their list of crosshair profiles. The code is usually a long string of letters and numbers separated by semicolons. Players can access and change their preferred crosshair using the drop-down arrow to the far right of the "Crosshair Profile" bar.
Alfajer
Fnatic Sentinel Alfajer's bright blue dot crosshair is as functional as it is colorful. Alfajer's impact goes beyond his strong setups: with this crosshair, he is prepared to take fights and complement locked-down sites with a confident offense.
Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1
aspas
Leviatán's superstar aspas is well known for his intense duelist plays — his crosshair's bright red color matches that intensity. It is also compact enough for a clear view in stressful clutch situations.
Crosshair Code:
0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
TenZ
No VALORANT crosshair list would be complete without a TenZ crosshair! Sentinels is having an amazing season after TenZ's 2024 return, and this TenZ crosshair, so can you!
Crosshair Code:
0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
johnqt
Sentinels' IGL johnqt has a simple yet tried-and-true crosshair in a bright green color to complement his strong Viper plays. Its lines are thin and aesthetically pleasing.
Crosshair Code:
0;p;0;s;1;P;c;2;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0
s0m
Currently playing for NRG, s0m is a controller main and headshot demon. His small and precise crosshair is deadly when combined with impressive aim.
Crosshair Code:
0;P;h;0;0l;4;0v;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Demon1
Demon1 is known for his VALORANT Champions '23 win with Evil Geniuses and is currently a sub for NRG. This stellar Jett main has a crisp white crosshair that is compact and easy to aim with.
Crosshair Code:
0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.331;o;1
Jinggg
Paper Rex's Jinggg is consistent and strong on almost every agent. His consistency transfers to his crosshair use; Jinggg has used many with success. This one is compact and outlined for high contrast, so players can reliably see it throughout the game.
Crosshair Code:
0;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;t;000000FF;o;1
Zekken
Zekken's career has skyrocketed in 2024 due to his incredible plays for Sentinels. As a Raze and Jett main, he is comfortable with movement and flicks. This tiny yet efficient design will help you snap your crosshair to the enemy's head just like Zekken does!
Crosshair Code:
0;s;1;P;c;1;t;2;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;s;0.823
f0rsaken
Paper Rex's f0rsaken is a skilled Initiator and in-game leader. His crosshair is incredibly tiny with a small gap in its center. It is perfect for a minimalist and confident VALORANT experience.
Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;0b;0;1t;1;1l;1;1v;0;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;t;000000FF;o;1
benjyfishy
Few players can seamlessly transition from Fortnite to VALORANT, but Team Heretics' benjyfishy has defied the odds. This Sentinel main has a bright red crosshair perfect for shooting enemies through cages and tripwires.
Crosshair Code:
0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;m;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;1
How to Change your Crosshair in VALORANT
If none of these crosshairs suit your playstyle, try making adjustments to Advanced Settings within the Crosshair tab. Players can adjust firing error, line length, line thickness and color as needed. Separate settings are also available for primary crosshair, ADS, and sniper scopes. Make sure to try out your new crosshair in Deathmatch and Swiftplay to become comfortable with it! Stay tuned for more VALORANT guides, esports updates, and news.