VALORANT Patch 8.11 Map Rotation: Haven Returns; Split and Breeze Retire.
As June approaches, new information is rolling out about VALORANT Patch 8.11 and players are becoming excited. The patch will nerf duelists, add updates to favorite agents and mechanics and introduce a brand-new map to competitive rotation. Alongside the new map, nostalgic fan-favorite map Haven will return to the pool, and two other maps will leave rotation. Let's dive into everything we know about the upcoming Patch and how it will affect our favorite VALORANT maps.
What maps are in the VALORANT Patch 8.11 Map Pool?
VALORANT's 8.11 map pool will include:
- Lotus
- Bind
- Haven
- Ascent
- Icebox
- Sunset
- Unknown new map (Will be revealed June 9th)
Note: while only these maps are in competitive rotation, Unrated, Spike Rush, Escalation and Swiftplay will now include every map in their pools.
These VALORANT maps will leave rotation in Patch 8.11:
- Split
- Breeze
What do we know about the VALORANT Patch 8.11 maps?
1. Lotus
Lotus is a VALORANT map set in India with three sites and many rotation paths. Lotus' two revolving doors allow easy rotation from B to C and entry into A site's Tree section, while a breakable door allows quick rotation between B and A.
2. Bind
Bind is full of twists, turns and corridors. This map is a playground for skillful Controller mains who enjoy lurking. Its two sites have plenty of cover, and close-range duels are common.
3. Haven
Haven is returning to the map pool after a lengthy period. As one of VALORANT's first maps, it is well known and loved by many players. It features three sites and long-range angles on A and C. Jett mains will enjoy holding those angles with snipers, and Sova mains can experiment with countless useful recons.
4. Ascent
Ascent is a classic VALORANT map with two sites and a crucial mid area. Sentinels are key to lock down its sites and preserve space. It is notable for many Operator, Outlaw and Marshal sniper angles throughout mid, A-heaven and A-main.
5. Icebox
Icebox is noteworthy for its mid tube area which leaves sites extremely vulnerable if not protected. It is also a large map which requires Controller mains to reduce exposed angles.
6. Sunset
Sunset is VALORANT's newest map addition. It has two sites and a sniper angle at the top of Defender-side mid-map. Sunset's B-site choke point and A-elbow shotgun angles make it a great map for Initiators ready to clear site for their teams.
What maps will leave the VALORANT map pool in Patch 8.11?
Split
Split is departing the VALORANT map pool after making a previous comeback. Its notable features include vertical angles, a highly contested mid-section and a wide-open A site.
Breeze
VALORANT's most open map Breeze will retire from the map pool temporarily. This map is known for its controversial long-range angles and open sites.
What do we know about the new VALORANT map in Patch 8.11?
The new VALORANT map will be revealed after VALORANT Masters Shanghai. This will occur on June 9th, 2024. No information or images regarding the map's features are currently available. The mysterious map will arrive in-game and officially enter the map rotation with VALORANT Patch 8.11's rollout on June 11th / June 12th, depending upon each server's timezone. Players will encounter this map in the Competitive Queue along with others.
VALORANT is constantly evolving. The patch signals a new opportunity to climb ranked, and the fresh map pool will encourage fun experimentation with different agents and playstyles. Stay tuned for more updates as we await VALORANT Patch 8.11's final rollout, and best of luck if you're on the competitive grind!