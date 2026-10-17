BKFC 95 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card & How to Watch Herring vs Dodson

BKFC 95 brings bare-knuckle boxing back to the Prudential Center on Saturday night, this time presenting a card topped by two-sport world champion Jamel Herring (2-0) defending the bantamweight title against former flyweight king John Dodson (4-0-1).

Herring, the former WBO super bantamweight champion, remains spotless in bare-knuckle boxing through a pair of appearances. 'Semper Fi' became a two-sport world titleholder with a dominant win over Michael Larrimore in May to win the vacant 135-pound belt.

Herring was never known as a knockout artist throughout his boxing career, making some question his bare-knuckle transition when he signed with the BKFC in 2025. Yet through 10 rounds, he has proven to be a unique puzzle that has yet to be solved, averaging 108 punches landed and one knockdown while absorbing just 59.5 strikes per fight.

Dodson’s got his eyes on the gold, but Jamel Herring has ZERO plans of letting that belt leave his waist! 😮‍💨🏆#BKFC95 | Saturday | Tix on sale ➡️ https://t.co/BslIovWFLz pic.twitter.com/fhCVEtyQPS — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 14, 2026

However, the 42-year-old Dodson is a massive step up in competition for Herring after his first two opponents combined for a 5-5 record. Dodson, the former BKFC flyweight champion, is also undefeated with more than double the number of bare-knuckle fights.

Dodson's initial claim to fame came from his 17-fight UFC career, during which he collected six knockout victories and twice challenged pound-for-pound star Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title. He carried the power and hand speed that led to success in MMA into the squared circle.

Dodson's last bare-knuckle fight was over two years ago due to the BKFC's abolition of the 125-pound division. He remains one of the biggest names and most popular fighters in the promotion.

New Jersey native Jimmie Rivera returns in the co-main event despite announcing his retirement after his last fight, a third-round TKO win over Timmy Mason at BKFC 82. Rivera, 3-2, takes on seven-fight bare-knuckle veteran Brandon Meyer.

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Rivera isn't the only fighter who previously announced a retirement after competing on BKFC 95. Joining him in that category is former lightweight title challenger Tony 'Loco' Soto, who laid his gloves in the center of the ring following his TKO loss to JC Deleon in June. Soto looks to end a four-fight skid against Tony Pike on the main card.

BKFC 95 Date

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

BKFC 95 Start Time

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (prelims begin at 6 p.m. PT)

How to Watch BKFC 95

Stream: BKFC+ and Fubo Sports

BKFC 95 fight card

(C) Jamel Herring (2-0) vs. John Dodson (4-0-1) -- for the BKFC bantamweight title

Jimmie Rivera (3-2-1) vs. Brandon Meyer (3-4) -- welterweight

Santo Curatolo (debut) vs. Anthony Yost (2-2) -- bantamweight

Tony Soto (6-4) vs. Tony Pike (1-1) -- lightweight

Dalvin Blair (2-1) vs. Parris Boyd (1-0) -- lightweight

Noah Getahoun (debut) vs. Dustin Bailey (debut) -- middleweight

Phil Caracappa (1-1) vs. Cole Cameron (debut) -- featherweight

Mike Medrano (debut) vs. Rob Emerson (debut) -- welterweight

Dylan Pitt (debut) vs. Nicholas Saragosa (1-0) -- lightweight

Gabrielle Roman (2-3-1) vs. Brooke Evans (1-0) -- women's flyweight