Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Odds And Prediction
At long last, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is facing Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in a clash between two of this generation's greatest fighters for Canelo's undisputed super middleweight world titles.
This fight is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has been the most hyped boxing bout during this calendar year. The fact that UFC CEO Dana White is working with Turki Alalshikh to promote this fight, combined with it being on Netflix, makes it one of the biggest sporting events of the entire year.
And given the insane resumés that both Canelo and Crawford have produced to this point in their respective careers, the boxing world is expecting these two to deliver in a big way once the first round bell rings.
Ahead of the contest, let's have a look at the odds and prediction (odds via DraftKings).
Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Moneyline
Moneyline: Canelo -175, Crawford +140
Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Knockout
KO/TKO/DQ: Canelo +380, Crawford +800
Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Decision
Decision: Canelo +120, Crawford +210
Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Total Rounds
Total Rounds: 10.5 (Over -475 / Under +300)
Canelo vs Crawford Prediction
Canelo is the favorite heading into this fight largely because of his size advantage over Crawford, as Crawford is jumping up several weight classes to challenge Canelo for his super middleweight throne. However, not only are these two about the same height, they also weighed in at the exact same weight on the morning of September 11.
Then again, Canelo is almost certainly going to be the heavier guy when these two walk into the ring on Saturday. But those who have seen Canelo and Crawford in their recent fights should be able to tell why Crawford has the edge at this point in their respective careers.
Crawford has produced dominant performances over elite boxers Israil Madrimov and Errol Spence Jr. in his two most recent bouts. Canelo, on the other hand, has submitted a lackluster performance against both William Scull and Edgar Berlanga.
While Canelo will have the power advantage, both guys have great chins, and Crawford is faster, more agile, and the more technically sound of the two. This is why Crawford should be able to produce an upset victory over Canelo.
Prediction: Terence Crawford by decision.
Canelo vs Crawford Time
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Canelo vs. Crawford will start at 9 p.m. ET, with the main event ring walks slated to take place at approximately 11p.m. ET.
Canelo vs Crawford Date
Date: September 13
How to Watch Canelo vs Crawford
TV/Stream: Netflix
Canelo vs. Crawford can be watched on Netflix, and will be free for all subscribers.
Canelo vs Crawford Location
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Canelo vs. Crawford takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fight Card
Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) vs Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Canelo's IBF, WBC, WBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine world titles.
Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) vs Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs): 10-round super welterweight.
Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) vs Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout for Mbilli's interim WBC world title.
Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) vs Travis Kent Crawford(7-4, 2 KOs): 10-round lightweight bout.
