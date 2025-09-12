Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Odds And Prediction

Odds, prediction, and how to watch for the September 13 bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Grant Young

IMAGO / Hoganphotos

At long last, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is facing Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in a clash between two of this generation's greatest fighters for Canelo's undisputed super middleweight world titles.

This fight is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has been the most hyped boxing bout during this calendar year. The fact that UFC CEO Dana White is working with Turki Alalshikh to promote this fight, combined with it being on Netflix, makes it one of the biggest sporting events of the entire year.

And given the insane resumés that both Canelo and Crawford have produced to this point in their respective careers, the boxing world is expecting these two to deliver in a big way once the first round bell rings.

Ahead of the contest, let's have a look at the odds and prediction (odds via DraftKings).

Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Moneyline

Moneyline: Canelo -175, Crawford +140

Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Knockout

KO/TKO/DQ: Canelo +380, Crawford +800

Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Decision

Decision: Canelo +120, Crawford +210

Canelo vs Crawford Odds - Total Rounds

Total Rounds: 10.5 (Over -475 / Under +300)

Canelo vs Crawford Prediction

Canelo is the favorite heading into this fight largely because of his size advantage over Crawford, as Crawford is jumping up several weight classes to challenge Canelo for his super middleweight throne. However, not only are these two about the same height, they also weighed in at the exact same weight on the morning of September 11.

Then again, Canelo is almost certainly going to be the heavier guy when these two walk into the ring on Saturday. But those who have seen Canelo and Crawford in their recent fights should be able to tell why Crawford has the edge at this point in their respective careers.

Crawford has produced dominant performances over elite boxers Israil Madrimov and Errol Spence Jr. in his two most recent bouts. Canelo, on the other hand, has submitted a lackluster performance against both William Scull and Edgar Berlanga.

While Canelo will have the power advantage, both guys have great chins, and Crawford is faster, more agile, and the more technically sound of the two. This is why Crawford should be able to produce an upset victory over Canelo.

Prediction: Terence Crawford by decision.

Canelo vs Crawford Time

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Canelo vs. Crawford will start at 9 p.m. ET, with the main event ring walks slated to take place at approximately 11p.m. ET.

Canelo vs Crawford Date

Date: September 13

How to Watch Canelo vs Crawford

TV/Stream: Netflix

Canelo vs. Crawford can be watched on Netflix, and will be free for all subscribers.

Canelo vs Crawford Location

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Canelo vs. Crawford takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) vs Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Canelo's IBF, WBC, WBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine world titles.

Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) vs Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs): 10-round super welterweight. 

Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) vs Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout for Mbilli's interim WBC world title.

Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) vs Travis Kent Crawford(7-4, 2 KOs): 10-round lightweight bout. 

The Latest Boxing News:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Boxing, New York Mets, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.