David Benavidez Drops Decisive Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
Given that undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion David Benavidez has been calling Canelo Alvarez out to fight for years (a call that Canelo has still not heeded), it's fascinating to hear Benavidez break down the upcoming fight Canelo has against pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford, which is taking place on September 13.
Benavidez has been asked about this fight several times over the past few months. When speaking on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast in May, he said of Canelo vs. Crawford, "I think if anybody has a chance to beat Canelo, it's Terence Crawford. His IQ is on another level. He's a great fighter and he's strong. It's just that, it's a lot of weight. He didn't have a hard time at 154, but he wasn't like, the other guy was getting him some good punches. So, he felt the power was at 154."
He later added, "I wouldn't be surprised if Terence Crawford wins, I wouldn't be surprised if he loses either."
Benavidez remained noncommittal about who was going to win when he was asked about the fight again by Fight Hub TV in a July 11 interview.
"It's a good fight, more like a 60/40 only because of the weight difference. But you can't take Crawford's skills away, you have to give him credit for skill. He's an amazing fighter, an amazing technician in the ring," Benavidez said.
David Benavidez Makes Clear Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Pick
Now that the fight is only a couple of weeks away, it seems that Benavidez is finally compelled to pick who he thinks will win. This was conveyed during an August 17 interview that was posted on the @robseorldofboxing TikTok account.
"I think Canelo is going to win, only because of the size," Benavidez said. "Crawford is coming up three weight classes. So I think Canelo is more of a natural super middleweight. This is Crawford's first super middleweight fight. I'm not going for Canelo, I'm just picking him to win. I think he's gonna win."
It almost appears that predicting Canelo is going to win pained Benavidez to say, given all of the time and energy he has wasted in trying to get Canelo to face him in the ring over the past several years.
Time will tell whether Canelo and Benavidez ever match up. But given Canelo's hesitancy in the past, it's hard to imagine he'll be too keen to face Benavidez as he enters the twilight of his career.
