Eddie Hearn's Dilemma: Joshua Vs. Dubois Or Fury?
By Miriam Onyango
Eddie Hearn is conflicted because he wants to see Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) exact revenge on IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, but he also understands that Joshua must face "The Gypsy King," who is getting older. Although Fury is 36, he appears to be 60. Hearn understands that the mega-fight must take place right away.
Hearn's decision to postpone the Joshua-Fury fight will probably result in further losses for both AJ and Fury. Neither has developed with age like a good wine, therefore they must square off before the last fan to see this match leaves. Hearn said he'll wait to find out what happens in Fury's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, the heavyweight champion of the WBA, WBC, and WBO, on December 21. Hearn will only be watching, though, to find out if Fury will be coming off a loss or if he will be the undisputed champion to defend against Joshua next.
There's really little need to watch beyond that, since Hearn has already stated that, come win or lose, he wants Fury to be Joshua's next opponent. Two boxers' careers are unfortunately currently going in this direction, but he needs to start the fight while he still has the chance. Joshua's fans won't be interested in seeing him rebuild because he has already done so and it didn't work out.
“Taking away AJ’s emotions, taking away the fighter in him, taking away the price. Do we wait until December 21st and see what happens with Tyson Fury, or do we jump straight back in with Daniel Dubois?” said Eddie Hearn in media reports.
Hearn might want to think about delaying the fight with Joshua until Tyson wins first, should Fury lose to Usyk via knockout. If Fury enters the AJ bout fresh off a KO loss, things would look awful. Given how dubious Fury's victory over Francis Ngannou in 2023 was, that would be his third straight defeat.
As I observed in that bout, Fury was given a gift decision by the three judges in Riyadh. Fury appeared weak during that battle.
“Daniel Dubois is probably going to fight in February. Are we ready to go in February? Is that the right move for us? That’s the next decision. For me, we have to fight Tyson Fury before it’s done,” continued Hearn.