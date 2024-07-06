Giovanni Cabrera Takes on William Zepeda in Crucial Lightweight Bout
By Moses Ochieng
Eleven months and one week after suffering his first defeat against Isaac Cruz, Giovanni Cabrera faces another formidable puncher in the lightweight division, William Zepeda (30-0 26KOs), at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, this Saturday.
For Cabrera's trainer Freddie Roach, transitioning from facing Isaac Cruz to now taking on William Zepeda (with a brief fight against Ricardo Quiroz on March 30 in between) presents an opportunity that a boxer must capitalize on.
“Chances equal opportunities. You have to take advantage of them when they present themselves. We want a big win to regain the momentum we lost in the Cruz fight," Freddie Roach said in media reports.
After a challenging start against the tough opponent "Pitbull," Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) found his stride and utilized his uniquely awkward style to unsettle the Mexican fighter, who appeared unusually uncomfortable. Despite experiencing his first defeat, Cabrera's split decision loss—scored 114-113, 113-114, and 112-115—initially felt like a moral victory and gained further credibility after Cruz went on to decisively defeat Rolando Romero for the 140-pound title.
Roach, however, believed that his fighter deserved more than just a sense of accomplishment from his bout with Cruz.
“It was a close fight. I thought we pulled it out, but I wasn’t upset with the decision. I believe we were within one point of a split decision win or a draw on the scorecards. It was definitely a good learning experience for Gio and a good teaching experience for me.” Roach added.
Cabrera, originally from Seattle but now living in Chicago, possesses a natural ability to promote a fight with charisma and boldness. His fighting style, characterized by an upright stance and punches thrown from various angles at a distance, may not appeal to everyone.
It's reasonable to question Cabrera's relatively low knockout rate and consider whether he could increase his effectiveness by closing the distance and adding more power to his punches. Roach, however, contends that his fighter's unconventional approach is an advantage.