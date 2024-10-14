“I Don’t Think The Result Is Fair, In My Opinion,” Says Alalshikh, He Now Wants A Rematch Of Bivol Vs. Beterbiev
By Isaac Nyamungu
Last weekend, the bout for the undisputed light heavyweight world title happened between Artur Beterbiev alongside Dmitry Bivol.
Beterbiev was declared the winner. However, the decision ignited widespread controversy. Following the judge's verdict, Turki Alalshikh (Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) chairperson expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome and announced his intent to organize a rematch between the two boxers.
During the clash, Beterbiev deployed his signature aggressive model, landing powerful punches, while Bivol maintained control of the ring with his tactical style. After the judges announced Beterbiev the victor, several people disagreed with the ruling, entailing experts, professional boxers, as well as noticeable Saudi sports personalities.
“I don’t think the result is fair, in my opinion,” said Alalshikh Turki as he exited the ringside at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Alalshikh described the fight one of the greatest in the last 20 years but expressed his disagreement with the result. He indicated that he would push for a rematch between the two fighters.
"I believe this was one of the greatest fights of the past 20 years. But in my view, the result was unfair. These two fighters are like brothers to me, but I think Bivol won by two rounds. I will focus on trying to organize a rematch. If they agree, we will make it happen," stated Turki.
Alalshikh, is the boxing's most important personalities at the moment, must make it perfectly clear to Beterbiev and his promoters with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. that it isn’t just that he is willing to fully fund Beterbiev vs. Bivol. They should be informed that a Bivol rematch is the only bout of Beterbiev's for which he is willing to pay.
Turki Alalshikh assured all pertinent players early Sunday morning that Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) will offer the funding for an immediate rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.
“We know he’s a man of his word,” Hearn commented during their post-match press debriefing in reference to Alalshikh. “We know he supported Dmitry Bivol. We thank him so much, not just for the opportunities for Dmitry Bivol, but what he’s given boxing tonight by making that fight. And there has to be a rematch because Artur Beterbiev, you know, there’s always going to be the controversy of that fight,” Hearn added.
“He’s a true champion, [but] what other fight is there for Artur Beterbiev? I mean, the whole world will want to see that again. The whole world will know. I’m sure there’s some that found a Beterbiev victory, but everybody I know that knows boxing didn’t tell me that at ringside,” Hearn noted while supporting a rematch between the two rivals.