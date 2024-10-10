Jermall Charlo Returns
By Daniel Mukenya
Whispers are circulating about a potential showdown between Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade on the undercard of Gervonta Davis’s next fight. This is considered one of the biggest matchups in the 154 or 160-pounds divisions.
PBC still has not confirmed this Jermall fight on December 14th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, so it is still not confirmed.
Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs), is an American professional boxer. Held world championships in two weight classes which include the International Boxing Federation light middleweight title from 2015 to 2017 and the World Boxing Council middleweight title from 2019 to 2024.
It might be clear that Jermall will be fighting, the mystery is on the opponent he will be facing.
Jermall (34 years) is coming off a 13-month layoff since his last fight against Jose Benavidez Jr. on November 25th, 2023. Before that, he had also been out for 29 months. Jermall has only fought three times since 2020, against Juan Macias Montiel, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jose Benavidez Jr.
In his return after 29 months, Jermall looked good in action in the ring against Benavidez Jr. and even managed to win by a ten-round unanimous decision. Even though Jermall was victorious, he was nowhere near the level he would have been without the break he had before this fight.
According to the super middleweight division, if Jermall can be able to stay active, he might get lucky and fight against the unified 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez. Since he is desperate for opponents, he would be ready to face any quality fighter in 2025 because with two or three wins, he might get lucky to be chosen by Canelo Alvarez.
Berlanga and Plant would also like to get a chance against Jermall because they also need a rematch against Canelo and a win against Jermall would also boost their chances. They both got big paydays after they were able to be in the ring against the Mexican star.
It is not yet confirmed, but the fans are eager for the Jermall’s return even though it is unlikely he will be the fighter he once was since too much time has passed and he has also gotten older.