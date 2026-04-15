Josh Taylor Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of Conor Benn's Performance

When Conor Benn stepped into the ring against an injured Regis Prograis on Saturday, April 11, many people expected a KO, one that has eluded Benn since finishing Chris van Heerden in 2022.

Instead, Benn delivered a comfortable 10-round unanimous decision, but one that left many people scratching their heads and leaving them underwhelmed.

Former super lightweight champion Josh Taylor was among those people. In an interview with talkSPORT, he revealed his thoughts on Benn’s performance and what he envisions for him in the future.

Conor Benn defeated Regis Prograis in a 10-round decision as the co-main event to Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov. | IMAGO / Action Plus

“I just don’t think that he’s (Conor Benn) a world-class fighter. I think he’s British-level, fringe European level. I think there are guys in the UK that would take him out.” Josh Taylor

Taylor was then asked about his thoughts on fighters such as Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson being interested in a potential fight with Benn.

“It’s sort of like a meal ticket sort of thing, you know? Conor’s boxing skills, I don’t think, are very great,” Taylor said. “He’s been dropped a couple of times with much lesser opponents. He’s now going to go against fighters that are world-level and world champions. He’s not going to get away with any of that.”

Conor Benn and Josh Taylor have gone back-and-forth before

This isn’t the first time that Josh Taylor has spoken unkindly about Conor Benn.

The two fighters were rumored to face each other in 2023 after UKAD cleared Benn to fight following his suspension after testing positive for clomifene, a drug that can boost testosterone in men. Benn’s promoter at the time, Eddie Hearn, showed massive interest in making the fight.

“I’d happily give you your third beating on the spin,” Benn said on Instagram. “Don’t play with me.”

“Must be the roid rage kicking in? Or is that the pregnancy hormones?” Taylor responded.

Fast forward nearly three years, and two fighters are still going at it. In another interview with Boxing News, Taylor said.

“I just don’t think he’s that good. I really don’t think he’s that good. I think he’s British-level, never mind world-level,” Taylor said. “For him (Regis Prograis) to go in there and last 10 rounds with Conor Benn, who is big and strong, says an awful lot.”

“He’s been walking around at 160 for a long time, and coming off the steroids, it’s going to take a bit of time for his body to adjust … I don’t think he gets anywhere near (Ryan) Garcia. So I think he gets to Conor and lays him out.”