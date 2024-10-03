Lewis Briggs Tried For Murder After His 2020 Arrest
By Kemboi Robert
Lewis Briggs, 24, hung his head in court on Tuesday as he was found guilty of jumping out of his Mercedes and fatally stabbing his “defenceless” victim in a “surprise” attack after turning around and hunting him down following a run-in moments earlier. Ulrich Perez’s family were not in the courtroom in Malaga at the end of the six-day-long trial to hear jurors return their verdict just over 24 hours after they were sent out to deliberate.
The Brit expat’s mum Michelle burst into tears after hearing her son could be jailed for nearly 25 years in the coming days as two plain-clothes police officers led him into custody pending sentencing. The nine jurors ruled by a 8-1 majority it had been proven Briggs murdered Ulrich, 19, near his home in Diana Park between the resort towns of Marbella and Estepona as his victim returned from The jury foreman announced in a short address to the court they had also unanimously concluded the personal trainer, who boxed at a gym linked to Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, had changed the number plates on his rented UK-plated Mercedes after his horror crime to try to throw police off the scent.
Ulrich died after being kicked and then stabbed in the heart just after 2.30pm on November 18 2020. He had berated Briggs less than two minutes earlier for driving too fast towards a zebra crossing he was standing by.
The expat, who said he had boxed professionally after taking the stand on the first day of his trial last Monday, claimed he accidentally stabbed his victim despite admitting to turning around and getting out of his car with a knife he took from his glove compartment.
But the jury foreman, rejecting Briggs' defence lawyer's closing speech claim a manslaughter conviction and 15-month prison sentence would be the right decision, said: 'We find it proven by an 8-1 majority the accused kicked his victim and stabbed him in a surprise and unexpected attack he had no chance of defending himself against an errand for his mum.
Briggs' lawyer Ana Maria Hidalgo Perez asked the judge, who warned the convicted killer in open court he would get 'at least 15 years', to sentence him to the minimum terms for each crime.
Her attempts to extend his pre-trial conditional bail, following his release from prison at the start of last year after two years on remand, were refused after the prosecutors persuaded the judge Briggs represented a 'high flight risk' following the jury verdict.
Ulrich's family had to sit through CCTV footage showing the murder during the trial at the Audiencia Provincial Court in Malaga. The footage is believed to have played a key role in the jury verdict along with a police report into the crime.