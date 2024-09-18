Mistaken Identity, Terence Crawford Jokes About Being Confused For Kendrick Lamar
By Kemboi Robert
Unbeaten world champion Terence Crawford was wrongly labeled as singer Kendrick Lamar during UFC 306 at The Sphere.
Following his win over Israil Madrimov, Crawford has been chasing Alvarez for a fight at 168. However, he opted for the UFC event only to be mistaken for Kendrick. The footage posted on YouTube shows Crawford smiling at the camera. As he does so, the caption reads Kendrick Lamar. Dana White reacted by saying he could see a resemblance. Crawford saw the funny side of it.
Viewers quickly jumped on the meme train, unleashing comical responses to the incident on social media. Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling also participated in the rib-tickling interaction chain, tweeting: “Terence Crawford evolved into Kendrick Lamar tonight.” Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen busted a gut watching the mix-up on TV and shared the scene on X: “Yo they mistakenly thought Bud Crawford was Kendrick Lamar (crying emoji).”
Crawford, too, laughed off the erroneous incidence on Instagram and showed the rapper some love by tagging him on the screengrab, with Lamar’s diss track against Drake, “Euphoria” playing along. The six-minute rap battle song ironically also name-drops Crawford, as Lamar says: “He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whooping’ feat.”
“I just wasn’t taking any notice of it, and then I started seeing the pictures on my phone and everyone laughing. I didn’t [hear from him…to be honest, I think it was intentionally done. Just for laughter, because how can you get us mixed up? But all in all, it was funny to me,” Crawford said.
When asked in a post-event interview if he was expecting a text from Kendrick Lamar and Terence Crawford, UFC CEO Dana White cheekily said that he had spoken to Crawford about the identity crisis blunder.
“That was pretty bad… He did kind of look like Kendrick Lamar… let’s not f**k around,” a flustered White responded while in stitches. “so when I said we had a flawless production tonight, I take that back.”
Another X user echoed the sentiment, “Terence Crawford may not be Kendrick Lamar, but Kendrick Lamar is Terence Crawford
Several others agreed that UFC’s gaffe was “definitely a reference” to Lamar’s “Euphoria.” On the contrary, some questioned, “How can a company as big as The UFC get this one wrong??”