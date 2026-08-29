Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic Results: Hrgovic Turns the Tables for Stunning Comeback TKO

Filip Hrgovic overcame the largest mountain of his career to become a heavyweight world champion.

Hrgovic's first plea for a world title fell short when a pair of brutal cuts over both eyes caused a doctor stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024. Two years later, he earned a second shot at gold, but it came against undefeated boogeyman Moses Itauma.

Despite being the biggest underdog of his career, Hrgovic is now the IBF heavyweight champion of the world.

Filip Hrgovic stuns Moses Itauma to win IBF title

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

Although Hrgovic was the bigger and longer fighter in the ring, he could not get anything going early in the fight as he struggled to adapt to Itauma's speed. The 21-year-old phenom got virtually everything he wanted early, landing multiple clean shots to the body and head, including a sweeping left hand that floored the Croatian in the second round.

The knockdown marked the second time Hrgovic had ever felt the canvas in his career. Itauma's output slowly decreased as the rounds progressed, but he continued to pick the right shots and keep Hrgovic guessing for the first half of the fight.

Itauma appeared to be coasting to his first career 12-round decision, but everything changed in the eighth round, when a flurry of body shots seemed to hurt Hrgovic. Itauma poured on, seeking a finish, but visibly emptied the entire tank once the 34-year-old survived the onslaught.

Hrgovic was the fresher fighter in the ninth round and put the pressure on Itauma, who could barely stand on his feet in the ninth frame. A wobbly and stumbling Itauma flew all around the ring until his corner threw in the towel with 30 seconds remaining.

COMEBACK COMPLETE 👑



The moment Filip Hrgovic stopped Moses Itauma to win heavyweight gold 💥 pic.twitter.com/6XJQ2pvK40 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) August 29, 2026

Hrgovic's crowning victory came despite getting outlanded and dominated for each of the first eight rounds. Official scorecards have not yet been made public, but Itauma was clearly miles ahead on any reasonable count until the finish.

Itauma took several minutes before even rising to his feet and remained seated in the corner as the official decision was announced. Entering Saturday night, he had never gone past six rounds in his career.

Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Results

Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic, for the vacant IBF heavyweight title

Sam Noakes def. Denys Berinchyk by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92), Lightweight

Nelson Hysa def. Thomas Narmo by KO in Round 2 (0:36), Heavyweight

Constantin Ursu def. Ben Vaughan by TKO (doctor's stoppage) in Round 8 (0:03), Welterweight

Guido Vianello vs. Moses Jolly ends in unanimous draw (76-76), Heavyweight

Arbnor Jashari def. Numan Hussain by points (59-55), Super Featherweight

Aloys Junior def. Serhif Musah by points (60-54), Cruiserweight

Zayn Ahmed def. Liam Fitzmaurice by TKO in Round 2 (2:47), Super Bantamweight

Hassan Ishaq def. Enzo Bahiano Munoz by points (40-36), Super Bantamweight

Frankie Wood def. Callum Lee by TKO in Round 6 (1:21), Featherweight

Tony Curtis def. Imad Naseeb by points (58-56), Super Flyweight

Sam King def. Jack Swallow by points (40-36), Middleweight