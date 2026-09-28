MVP Releases Statement in Response to $10 million Heather Hardy Lawsuit

As Jake Paul continues to build Most Valuable Promotions' empire, the company is facing a lawsuit from a former fighter for the first time in its five-year tenure.

MVP is suddenly the target of a $10 million lawsuit initiated by former WBO women's featherweight champion Heather Hardy. The 44-year-old accused the promotion of taking advantage of her financial situation to put her in a dangerous match against Amanda Serrano in 2023, a fight she says was dangerous at the time and has since ended her career.

News of Hardy's lawsuit broke on Sunday, forcing MVP to issue a public response on Tuesday.

Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Amanda Serrano (right) fights against Heather Hardy in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"MVP has great respect for Heather Hardy," the statement read, via ESPN. "We recognize the difficulty of her circumstances and extend our sincere sympathy and hope that she receives the care and support she deserves.

"Heather's participation on our August 5, 2023 card was arranged through her promoter, Lou DiBella, who contracted for the fight, and Heather publicly expressed her gratitude for the opportunity both before and after the fight. MVP followed applicable protocols for the fight, Heather was medically cleared to compete by the athletic commission overseeing the event, and the bout proceeded under the commission's authority and supervision in accordance with their standard medical and safety requirements."

Hardy's suit contradicts MVP's statement, which claims that former promoter Lou DiBella helped arrange the fight, but the lawsuit documents state that DiBella refused after deeming it unsafe for his fighter.

'The Heat' claims that she sustained permanent brain damage in the fight, which continues to affect her in 2026. Hardy lost vision during a light sparring session in 2024, according to reports, which was a major event leading to her retirement.

Heather Hardy's continues health issues

Whether Hardy's issues stem from her fight with Serrano or not, her health struggles are very real. The former champion made those public when she opened a GoFundMe asking for help with "basic expenses" in July.

"Now I'm facing the hardest fight of my life outside the ring," Hardy wrote on her GoFundMe page. "After years of taking punches for the sport I loved, I suffered a traumatic brain injury. The damage has affected my health, my vision, and my ability to work consistently enough to cover basic living expenses and necessities.

"If my fights ever inspired you, if you cheered for my championships, or if you've ever given everything to a job only to have it take your health and leave you without help, please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser."

Hardy's GoFundMe is nearly halfway to its $100,000 goal.

Since her last fight with Serrano, Hardy signed with the BKFC and was scheduled to headline a numbered event against women's pound-for-pound champion Christine Ferea. She withdrew from that fight after suffering a vision problem in training.