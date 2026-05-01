Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani Odds and Prediction

The iconic Tokyo Dome will play host to one of boxing's biggest fights in recent years, as Naoya Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) puts his undisputed super bantamweight titles on the line against Junto Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs).

55,000 fans will be in attendance in Japan for the native superstars, as the highly anticipated event sold out well in advance of fight night.

Inoue and Nakatani have been on a collision course for some time before verbally agreeing to fight in March 2025. Since then, excitement has steadily built for what is set to be a modern classic.

'The Monster' Inoue heads into his title defense off the back of a 2025 that almost earned him 'Fighter of the Year' status, going 4-0 in championship bouts.

A January decimation of Korean fighter Ye Joon Kim kicked the year off for Inoue, scoring a round-four knockout. Four months later, he returned against Ramon Cardenas, who dropped Inoue in the second round.

Despite the early scare, Inoue implemented his brutal search-and-destroy approach, scoring a 27th career stoppage in round eight.

September and December would see Inoue take on tough challenges in the shapes of Murodjon Akhmadaliev and David Picasso, respectively.

Although 'MJ' was touted by Eddie Hearn as the man to beat Inoue, the Japanese superstar was a one-sided winner against Akhmadaliev on the scorecards. In December, the 33-year-old would hear the final bell for consecutive fights, with a points win over Picasso.

Currently rated as the pound-for-pound number one fighter on BoxRec, Inoue's 2026 outing will mark 12 years since becoming a world champion. In just his sixth fight, aged 20, he claimed the WBC World Light Flyweight title in 2014, and has won 26 championship bouts and two undisputed titles since.

Now, Inoue will take on the one many have favored to dethrone him, as Nakatani looks to take down 'The Monster'. The pound-for-pound number six-ranked fighter and three-weight division world title holder Nakatani has quickly risen to the top of the boxing world after becoming champion in 2020.

Junto Nakatani (left) and Naoya Inoue (right) during the JBC Annual Boxing Awards ceremony 2024. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The fighter is known for his stopping power, as Nakatani has scored many highlight reel finishes in his career, including a 'Knockout of the Year' against Andrew Maloney in 2023.

Ascending through weight classes since 2015, 'Big Bang' now finds himself in the same division as Inoue, after competing at 122 pounds for the first time in December.

Acting as the chief support to Inoue vs Picasso, Nakatani had the toughest fight of his career against Sebastian Hernandez. In a back-and-forth affair, the Japanese fighter came out with his unbeaten record intact, but with significant visible damage on his face.

Both men's last performances have likely led to the bookmaker's making Inoue a large favorite for the bout, as he shone brighter in December. However, Nakatani's performances over recent years are enough to prove he is a legitimate threat to Inoue's crown.

Saturday's bout is undoubtedly the biggest in Japanese boxing history and is set to be one of the highest-level fights of all time as one superstar is set to fall.

How to watch Inoue vs Nakatani

Time: 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST

Stream: DAZN

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

More on how to watch Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani.

Inoue vs Nakatani betting odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Moneyline: Inoue -400 / Nakatani +300

Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Inoue +110 / Nakatani +550

Winner by points: Inoue +175 / Nakatani +800

Rounds 10.5: Over -125 / Under -110

Inoue vs Nakatani prediction

Although the bookmakers are heavily favoring the defending champion going into the bout, I feel as if it will be a much closer fight than anticipated. Nakatani has notable advantages in the fight, including three inches in height and one-and-a-half inches in reach, as well as being five years younger than his opponent.

Nakatani also fights well with his range, and it could take Inoue some time to adjust and land his shots of significance. Although Picasso was the same height as Nakatani, he was much more willing to stand in range, which helped Inoue score points.

However, in Nakatani's fight with Hernandez, he began to struggle in the second half of the fight as pressure was applied and the bout was contested in close quarters. With this in mind, I think Inoue will be able to adjust accordingly and begin to land damaging blows as the fight progresses.

It is possible that Inoue secures a late finish, but Nakatani has shown good durability in his career, meaning there is a good chance he will hear the final bell.

Final prediction: Inoue by points

Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani fight card

Naoya Inoue (c) vs Junto Nakatani - WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF World Super Bantamweight titles

Takuma Inoue (c) vs Kazuto Ioka - WBC World Bantamweight title

Reiya Abe vs Toshiki Shimomachi - Featherweight

Yoshiki Takei - DeKang Wang - Super Bantamweight

Sora Tanaka vs Jin Sasaki - Welterweight

Kosuke Tomioka vs Shogo Tanaka - Flyweight

Deok No Yun vs Yuito Moriwaki - Super Middleweight

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