RockyFest Takes Philly by Storm: A Celebration of an Underdog Legend
Philadelphia is rolling out the red carpet to honor its beloved fictional boxer, Rocky Balboa, as the city commemorates nearly 50 years since the release of the iconic ‘Rocky’ movie.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural Rocky Day, this year has given rise to RockyFest, a vibrant week-long celebration that runs until December 8. Organized by the Philadelphia Visitors Center, this festival pays homage to Sylvester Stallone's legendary character and the enduring legacy of the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ films.
The festivities kicked off with an exhilarating Rocky Bus Tour, whisking fans away to iconic filming locations, including the bustling Italian Market, the mock grave sites of Adrian and Paulie, and the exterior of Mighty Mick’s Gym.
On December 3, a significant date marking the 1976 release of ‘Rocky,’ elementary school children will joyfully ascend the famed museum steps where Rocky himself trained. The calendar is filled with activities that include the unveiling of a stunning mural, repeat screenings of the beloved films, engaging discussions about the franchise's cultural impact, look-alike contests, and even a charming reenactment of Rocky and Adrian’s first date at a nearby ice rink.
“Rocky is as much a part of the fabric of the city as the Founding Fathers and the Liberty Bell,” noted the event’s organizers. The iconic Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art remains a popular attraction, often drawing long lines of visitors eager to snap photos.
Merchandise such as “Italian Stallion” robes and Clubber Lang plush dolls is available near where famous artworks by Cézanne and Monet are displayed.
Sylvester Stallone, who portrayed Rocky, participated in last year’s Rocky Day, crediting the city for the character’s success. “These 72 steps inspire me, excite me... you feel special, hopeful, happy,” he said. “To all of you... you are real-life Rockys, because you live your life on your own terms, you just keep punching.”
The original 1976 film not only won an Academy Award for Best Picture but also continues to resonate with audiences today; in 2020, it was ranked second in the Associated Press's Top 25 sports movies.
Maita Soukup from the Philadelphia Visitors Center reflected on the festival's inception: “Tourists came daily for photos at the statue, but there was no official infrastructure. That’s why we opened a visitor center and partnered with Sly Stallone.”
If RockyFest proves to capture the hearts of attendees as effectively as the films themselves, there may be even greater celebrations on the horizon!