Ryan Harris Appointed As Head Coach Of South Australia Men's Cricket Team
By Mohamed Bahaa
Ryan Harris has officially been appointed as the head coach of South Australia's men's cricket team, succeeding Jason Gillespie, who left the role earlier this year. Harris, who has roots in South Australian cricket from the early days of his playing career, has already been leading the team in an interim capacity, earning him this permanent position. His full-time role as head coach commences immediately as the team gears up for the upcoming pre-season.
While Harris’s role is now confirmed, the Adelaide Strikers' head coach position for the Big Bash League (BBL), previously held by Gillespie, remains undecided. It is becoming increasingly likely that the coaching roles for South Australia and the Strikers will be separated, which opens the door for new leadership opportunities. Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has publicly expressed his interest in taking over the Strikers' role if the two positions are split.
Harris expressed his excitement about his appointment, saying, “I’m thrilled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of South Australia, where I began my first-class playing journey more than 20 years ago. Having worked closely with the team last summer and during our current pre-season training, I know what this squad is capable of and can’t wait to get started and build on the positive steps we saw last year.”
Harris highlighted the sense of optimism and determination within the team, especially under the new captain Nathan McSweeney. “Under new captain Nathan McSweeney, there is a real sense of self-belief among the group and we’ll be working hard to ensure we hit the ground running with the new season rapidly approaching,” he added.
In recent seasons, South Australia has struggled in the Sheffield Shield, finishing fifth last year and fourth in the 2022-2023 season following a streak of five consecutive last-place finishes. They also finished at the bottom of the Marsh Cup standings last season, despite reaching the final the previous year. Harris aims to harness the potential of star players such as internationals Travis Head and Alex Carey, who are likely to be more available during the early Sheffield Shield matches in October.
Harris's coaching resume is impressive, with previous stints including guiding the Australia U19 team at the 2018 and 2020 World Cups and working with IPL teams Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. He also contributed as a consultant for the Australian men’s team during Justin Langer’s tenure as coach. In 2021, Harris was appointed as Queensland Cricket's pathway manager and briefly served as a bowling coach for the Australian women’s team. Although he was not selected for the head coach position of the Australian women’s team when Matthew Mott stepped down, Harris’s focus remains firmly on revitalizing South Australia's cricket fortunes.