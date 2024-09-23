Terence Crawford Witnesses Dubois’ Stunning KO Victory Over Joshua at Wembley
By Moses Ochieng
Terence Crawford was among the boxing stars present at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, witnessing Daniel Dubois’ dominant victory over Anthony Joshua in front of a record crowd of 96,000.
IBF heavyweight champion Dubois knocked Joshua down four times, ending the fight in five explosive rounds. Although Dubois controlled most of the bout, just before the stoppage, Joshua briefly stunned him with three powerful right hands. However, when Dubois responded with two massive punches of his own, Joshua fell face-first, ending his hopes of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion 59 seconds into the fifth round.
Crawford (41-0 31 KOs), has his concerns about whether Anthony Joshua, the two-time heavyweight champion, can come back and revive his career after the devastating loss.
“Uh, I don't know [if Joshua can come back from this]. Joshua has been in a lot of wars. He fought a lot of great fighters. I think he can, but it's going to be tough because he has a lot of wear and tear on his body,” said Crawford in media reports.
“No, not at all [was it a shock]. The better man was going to win, and Dubois was the better man. He capitalized on Joshua's faults and won the fight. … It was a great fight. I think Joshua got overconfident [right before the fight ended]. He hurt him with a shot and went for the kill, but he forgot about his defense and forgot the fundamentals. Dubois came to fight, and you can see it in his eyes. He wasn't going to leave the ring without that victory,” continued Crawford.
Four-division champion Terence Crawford recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov, claiming the WBA junior middleweight title.
While Crawford’s next fight hasn’t been scheduled, he has expressed a strong desire to move up to 168 pounds for a potential showdown with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.
“Hopefully, we can get that fight. If not, we move on to the next,” stated Crawford.