Not since the great David Tua have heavyweight punchers from the Southern Hemisphere captured the imagination of boxing fans quite like Australian punching menace Teremoana Teremoana.

Thirteen fights and 13 knockouts, all inside two rounds. It's an impressive stat line.

While I believe Mr. T-Squared (If you will) has the goods to become a world champion, his victory this week to secure the IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title also posed new questions about his career arc.

While the Australian fighter is usually the one going forward, his opponent on this occasion, New Zealand's Hemi Ahio, tried to take the action to him. With a 25-1 record heading into the fight, Ahio was an established winner in his own right. On a different night in a different venue, he's the A-side fighter. Still, Mr. T had few problems dispatching his opponent inside two rounds.

Here are the three big takeaways from the fight.

1. Teremoana is composed under pressure

There comes a point in the career of every heavyweight prospect when questions are asked about whether his punching power will translate against better opposition.

Ahio represented a credible step up in competition for Teremoana, yet the result was remarkably familiar. The Australian dropped his opponent in both rounds before securing the stoppage.

Teremoana Teremoana | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, you also have to give the guy a lot of credit for being so calm in the ring. We saw him under pressure, arguably for the first time as a professional, against a decent opponent, and he remained remarkably calm and relaxed. Teremona doesn’t get excited when he drops an opponent.

Being relaxed is such a simple thing, but it can be absolutely critical in boxing. Just look at how relaxed Darius Fulghum was against Diego Pacheco in his upset victory over the weekend.

The challenge for his handlers now is finding someone who can take him into the later rounds. There are questions about Teremoana that simply cannot be answered inside six minutes of boxing. A Jermaine Franklin-type opponent would be ideal, a seasoned veteran who can take him into deeper waters.

2. Teremoana is still a work in progress

Teremoana is a young, developing fighter, and he has developed a few negative tendencies that could cause him trouble in the future. Most noticeable during this fight, and something evident in some of his previous fights, is his tendency to go straight back when the pressure is on.

I really liked the willingness of his opponent to bring the fight to Mr. T Squared on this occasion. Under pressure, Teremoana tended to go straight back. While that didn't matter much against this level of opposition, it could become a problem in a serious championship fight.

Secondly, he leaned forward over his lead foot at times, which could leave him vulnerable to an uppercut. Again, he has done this before, but it was more apparent in this fight.

3. Was it a hometown stoppage?

Every stoppage in boxing is debatable to some extent. At the end of the day, it is a judgment call by one man entrusted with the welfare of a fighter, while potentially frustrating millions of hardcore boxing fans around the world.

One of the things I look for in these situations is a fighter's body language. Ahio was clearly disappointed and desperately wanted to continue. You could see his frustration with the stoppage. He also got up relatively quickly from both knockdowns, although he appeared unsteady after the second.

Years from now, people will probably watch this fight as part of a highlight reel of Teremoana's knockouts, without appreciating that Ahio got up twice and was willing to get right back into the action.

Would the eventual outcome have been any different? Probably not. I’d just hate to think they were just preserving the second-round knockout streak.