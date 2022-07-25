Skip to main content
2023 recruit Kadyn Betts reclassifies to join the Gophers now

2023 recruit Kadyn Betts reclassifies to join the Gophers now

Betts' father was a two-year starting guard at San Diego State in the 1990s.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bruce Kluckhohn, University of Minnesota

Betts' father was a two-year starting guard at San Diego State in the 1990s.

The 2022 Golden Gophers men's basketball team just got more interesting as Class of 2023 recruit Kadyn Betts has reclassified to 2022 and will join the Gophers this fall. 

Betts, from Pueblo, Colorado, is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, though he's skyrocketed in other recruiting service rankings, including at PrepHoops.com where he is a 4-star player ranked 87th in the Class of 2023. 

The 6'8'' small forward averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game as a junior at Pueblo Central High School. He had planned to transfer to Huntington Prep in West Virginia prior to his decision to reclassify and join the Gophers.

"We are extremely excited to add Kadyn Betts to our 2022-23 Gopher roster," Gophers head coach Ben Johnson said. "Kadyn comes from a great basketball family. I love his high academic background along with his contagious passion and energy for Gopher Basketball. He has a great skill set with an ability to really shoot the basketball. I love his size and versatility he will bring to our wing position and I look forward to developing him both on and off the court."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Betts' father played college basketball at San Diego State and his brother played at Air Force and Colorado School of Mines. 

Related Articles

Kadyn Betts
MN Gophers

2023 recruit Kadyn Betts reclassifies to join the Gophers now

By Joe Nelson12 seconds ago
2022_0513_RookieMiniCampDay1_0037
MN Vikings

A Vikings 53-man roster and depth chart projection to open training camp

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider4 hours ago
David Ortiz
MN Twins

What did David Ortiz say about the Twins during his HOF speech?

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Sylvia Fowles sits with knee injury, Sun sweeps weekend series with Lynx

By Chris Schad15 hours ago
Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Sonny Gray dominates Tigers, Twins sweep weekend series

By Chris Schad19 hours ago
Miguel Sano
MN Twins

What's next for the Twins and Miguel Sano?

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Correa, Arraez bring All-Star form in Twins' rout over Tigers

By Chris SchadJul 23, 2022 9:34 PM EDT
Dick Bremer
MN Twins

Where is Dick Bremer and who is calling the Twins game in his place?

By Chris SchadJul 23, 2022 8:33 PM EDT