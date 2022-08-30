Ex-Gopher Tyler Johnson is surprise cut by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly cut wide receiver Tyler Johnson, the former Golden Gopher who set records at the University of Minnesota.

The Bucs have a dearth of wide receivers, led by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage, and it was thought by many that Johnson would fill out the fifth spot on the depth chart.

Any WR-needy teams in the NFL? Well, the Vikings just lost Bisi Johnson to a torn ACL and he was expected to be their No. 4 receiver, so Minnesota immediately jumps to the top of the page – at least from afar.

Johnson, who starred in football and basketball at Minneapolis North High School, will definitely see fans connecting back to his home state with news of his release. The

The 24-year-old was picked in the fifth round by the Bucs in 2020. He finished last season with 36 catches on 53 targets for 360 yards and no touchdowns. He had three drops, according to Pro Football Focus.