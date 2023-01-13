D'Angelo Russell: 'You either take advantage of me and my ability...'

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and D'Angelo Russell is reportedly well aware that he could be traded before the clock strikes 2 p.m. Central Time Thursday, Feb. 9.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Russell is "conscious" of his name in the rumor mill and said in December that “You either take advantage of me and my ability, or f*** up the opportunity with me."

Fischer says Minnesota's "openness" to trade Russell has "persisted" since they expressed interest in trading for point guard Dejounte Murray before ultimately making a blockbuster deal for Rudy Gobert.

Trade rumors have loomed over Russell's head for a long time. Last summer, a report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said the Wolves were "shopping" Russell. Even more recently, in mid-December, Darren Wolfson of KSTP in the Twin Cities said Miami had "floated" a Kyle Lowry for Russell idea, though Wolfson said "nothing is remotely close."

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic was a guest on Fischer's podcast Jan. 6 and said the Wolves and Russell's representatives have had "off and on" contract discussions that haven't aligned "so it looks very much like he is going to go into next summer as a free agent."

"That would mean the Timberwolves have a decision to make, whether they want to try and move him before the trade deadline to get some assets back for him or risk losing him and his salary spot in free agency. If he leaves, they don't have another $30 million to spend in free agency. They're already over the salary cap, so it would be harder to replace him in free agency than via trade," Krawczynski said.

