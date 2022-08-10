Skip to main content
Hot dog talk gets weird during Minnesota Twins broadcast

date 2022-08-10

Glen Perkins likes a shorter, thicker hot dog – not the 10-inch pork wieners in L.A.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Glen Perkins likes a shorter, thicker hot dog – not the 10-inch pork wieners in L.A.

The 10-inch pork wiener known as the "Dodger Dog" was the subject of an awkward moment during the Minnesota Twins broadcast on Bally Sports North Tuesday night. 

Glen Perkins, the former All-Star closer, was the analyst alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer in the Bally broadcast booth. Somehow, they got into a conversation about the famous Dodger Stadium hot dog, at which Perkins began to speak. 

"It was ... I can't," Perkins began, struggling to talk without laughing. 

"I like a shorter, thicker hot dog. That one was a little long and skinny for my liking," he continued, still laughing like a 5-year-old who just told a poop joke. 

"You realize there's nothing I can say at this point that's going to make this any better," Bremer said. 

Perkins, still laughing, agreed with Bremer and noted that the hot dog could've used some onions. Even after the game Perkins was amused, tweeting: "It's like peeing. Once I started I couldn't stop."

We're guessing Perkins prefers a legendary 1/4 pound Dome Dog. 

The Dodger Dog was originally known as a foot-long, but the guy who invented it figured it best to not lie about the number of inches. True story. 

Meanwhile, just a couple of days ago Pete Rose joined the Philadelphia Phillies broadcast and told a tale of a penis-high fastball, not quite getting the whole notion of live broadcasting. 

