Jose Miranda meets up with his famous cousin, Lin-Manuel, in New York

Minnesota Twins infielder is having an outstanding rookie season, but he's still not the most famous member of his family.

That accolade goes to his cousin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose path to stardom as an actor, playwright and filmmaker has included writing Hamilton, now the fourth-highest-grossing Broadway show of all time.

Lin-Manuel had planned to watch Jose as the Twins battled the Yankees on Tuesday night, but when inclement weather postponed the game, the two still found a way to meet up for dinner at Bocaditos Bistro in New York City.

According to MLB.com's Bill Ladson, Lin-Manuel told Jose that he wouldn't be able to make a later game in the series, which was a shame as the younger Miranda belted a two-run homer in the first inning of Wednesday's doubleheader.

“I’m fine with it. He has some stuff to do and I know that,” Jose said. “It would have been fun for him to be part of the crowd. It’s fine. We got rained out yesterday. There is nothing we can do about it.”

If Jose keeps playing as he has, there will be more opportunities for his famous cousin to catch a game.

Miranda is hitting .273/.326/.445 in 99 games for the Twins this season and has become a fixture in the middle of the Minnesota lineup, He leads the team with 60 RBI, ranks third in batting average and slugging percentage, and fourth in on-base percentage and home runs (14).

A member of a young core including Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach, Miranda could be a household name if he continues to play like he has this season, but it's unlikely he'll reach the same level of popularity as his cousin.

In the meantime, Jose plans to watch "Hamilton" for the first time, something that was a conversation during dinner.

“We were talking about it yesterday," Miranda said. "He was joking and he told me, ‘Hey, you got to see it. I know everybody is asking you. So you got to see it.' So yeah, I’m going to see it one day.”