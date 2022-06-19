NY Post credits Twins' Garver trade as fuel for Yankees greatness

When the Minnesota Twins traded Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers, it was a catalyst for a successful season. But according to Joel Sherman, the Twins sending Garver to Texas turned out to be an MVP-caliber move for the Yankees.

The New York Post columnist detailed his thinking on Saturday morning, explaining that the Yankees' pursuit of Isiah Kiner-Falefa helped them acquire other pieces that have helped the team earn the best record in baseball.

It started before the lockout when the Yankees and Twins both had conversations with the Rangers to acquire Kiner-Falefa. When the lockout ended, the Twins beat the Yankees to the punch, sending Garver to Texas in exchange for Kiner-Falefa and prospect Ronny Henriquez.

The Yankees were persistent on acquiring Kiner-Falefa, and wound up taking on Josh Donaldson (and his $43 million salary) in order to acquire Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt from Minnesota, while sending Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to Minnesota.

Rortvedt injured his oblique during spring training and left the Yankees searching for a new catcher. After the Rangers had just acquired Garver, they had a surplus at the position and the Yankees took advantage by trading for Jose Trevino.

When Garver injured his forearm last month, the Rangers made the decision to move him to DH and blocked the path of Matt Carpenter, who then requested his release and wound up signing with the Yankees.

Lo and behold, Carpenter and Trevino have been outstanding for the Yankees, as has been Kiner-Falefa. Trevino is New York's everyday catcher, hitting .291 with five homers and 18 RBI, while Carpenter has blasted six home runs in his first 11 games with New York.

The rise of both players is baffling considering that Trevino had a .634 OPS during his first four seasons in the majors and Carpenter hit just seven home runs over his final two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.



So, yeah, the Mitch Garver domino effect basically landed the Yankees three starters on a team that is 49-16 and on pace to break the single season wins record set by the 2001 Seattle Mariners (116).

Twins also benefitted from the Garver trade

That being said, it's not like the Twins haven't benefitted from the deal. Minnesota received Sanchez and Urshela, giving them two important players in the lineup. The Twins also used the salary cleared from getting rid of Donaldson to sign Carlos Correa, who is a massive upgrade over Kiner-Falefa.

Really, without trading Garver the Twins would've never gotten Correa, Sanchez or Urshela, so like the Yankees the Twins got three starters in the process.

Of course, the Twins are stronger for making those series of moves, but it's unfortunate that the Yankees also benefitted. The last thing Minnesota needs is to face a potentially all-time great Yankees team in the playoffs. The Yankees are responsible for 13 of of Minnesota's 18 straight playoff losses, which is the longest postseason losing streak in men's major North American sports.