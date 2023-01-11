Twins make Carlos Correa deal official after he passes physical

UPDATE 10 A.M.

The Twins have officially announced their deal with Carlos Correa.

Original story

The Twins appear to have crossed the finish line with Carlos Correa and will formally announce his new contract on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Correa has passed his physical with the Twins and an announcement from the team is looming.

Minnesota plucked Correa from the New York Mets after the Mets slashed the guaranteed money on their 12-year, $315 million offer due to concerns about an ankle Correa had surgically-repaired nearly nine years ago.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the final offer from the Mets was for six years and $157.5 million guaranteed. That's an average annual salary of $26.25 million, which is well below the $33.3 average annual salary Correa will get from the Twins.

Minnesota's contract also guarantees the first six years but could grow to ten years and rise from $200 million to $270 million if all goes well for Correa.

Despite Correa never going on the injured list with a right ankle issue in his eight MLB seasons, the concerns about the long-term viability of his ankle were great enough to have the Giants fade and the Mets to cut their original offer of 12 years for $315 million in half.

That begs the question: How will the Twins handle Correa to keep him healthy? This from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal may cause Twins fans a bit of anxiety.

The Mets were so worried about Correa’s ankle, they allowed the Twins, a team with far lesser resources, to outbid them by $42.5 million. The Twins undoubtedly will treat Correa’s introductory news conference as a joyous homecoming, but they eventually will face more difficult questions regarding his long-term health. Should they go easy on him in spring training? Prevent him from competing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic? Remove him from regular-season games in which they build big late-inning leads?

Of course, this is nothing new for the Twins as they've been doing the delicate dance with the oft-injured Byron Buxton for years.

