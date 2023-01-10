Potential Twins lineup in 2023 with Carlos Correa returning

With Carlos Correa back, will the Twins do more to improve the roster?

Carlos Correa's new deal with the Minnesota Twins sparks a bunch of new questions, like what else can the team do to improve the roster ahead of spring training and if they don't do anything what will the starting lineup look like?

Here's the lineup MLB Network projected shortly after the Correa news broke.

Luis Arraez, 1B Carlos Correa, SS Byron Buxton, CF Jorge Polanco, 2B Max Kepler, RF Jose Miranda, 3B Joey Gallo, LF Nick Gordon, DH Christian Vazquez, C

What's different from 2022 in that lineup? Joey Gallo, who signed a one-year deal a few weeks ago, is in and starting in the outfielder and Christian Vazquez is the starting catcher.

A couple of players missing from that potential lineup are outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach. Both battled injuries last season but if healthy both have been projected to be key cogs in the team's future.

Max Kepler has had his name in trade rumors all offseason and if he's dealt it would open a spot for Kirilloff or Larnach. The Twins also have two of the best shortstop prospects in their farm system in Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee, and with Correa signed for the long term they seem like possible trade chips.

The Twins' starting rotation is filled with solid pitchers but doesn't feature an ace. If the season started today, a five-man rotation would likely feature some combination of Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda, Bailey Ober, Josh Winder, Simeon Woods Richardson and Louie Varland.