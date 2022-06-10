Royce Lewis has partial ACL tear, out for a year

The Twins' No. 1 prospect Royce Lewis has torn his ACL again.

The Twins confirmed Friday that the shortstop, who was hugely impressive during his brief stint in the Twins lineup, will be out for around 12 months as he will require surgery.

He suffered a partial tear of the right ACL, the same ACL he tore in February 2021.

Lewis injured the knee during his return to the Twins lineup last week, colliding with the wall while he played center field against the Kansas City Royals.

It's horrendously bad luck for Lewis, who since making his MLB debut hit .300/.317/.550 with two home runs, five runs, and five RBI in 12 games.