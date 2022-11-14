After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko

Skip to main content
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirk Cousins

Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
Za'Darius Smith, Instagram

Anyone feverishly checking Vikings social media in the hope of seeing a fully nude, chain-wearing Kirk Cousins following a spectacular win over the Buffalo Bills will be disappointed.

But given there was only one way the Kirko Chainz thing could go after last week's shirtless extravaganza, the Vikings wisely pivoted to honor another clutch player on Sunday: Patrick Peterson.

It was Peterson's turn to don the Chains of Victory on the plane home from Buffalo, after the veteran cornerback snagged a game-clinching interception off of Josh Allen in overtime.

There was any number of players who deserved the chain this weekend – with Justin Jefferson top of the list following his ludicrous 193-yard, 1 touchdown game including the catch of the season.

Related: 5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Buffalo.

But let's face it, there will likely be many a road game between now and the end of the season when Jefferson can parade the diamonds.

Is Kirko Chainz done? We'll have to wait till the next road game – at Detroit in Week 14 – to find out. But if so, we'll always have Washington.

