CBS dumps Vikings game from national audience in 3rd quarter

If you were outside of Minnesota and watching the Vikings-Cowboys game on CBS you already know this because it happened to you. If you don't know what that means, let's explain...

CBS was carrying the Vikings-Cowboys across pretty much the entire country as the marquee game of the afternoon slate of Week 11, but the blowout was so bad – Dallas led 37-3 midway through the third quarter – that CBS dumped the game and gave its national audience the Bengals-Steelers game.

Vikings fans in Minnesota might argue that CBS could've done them a favor by switching to the Bengals-Steelers game as well so they didn't have to keep watching Kirk Cousins get sacked.

At the end of three quarters, the Vikings trailed by 34 points and Cousins had been sacked seven times. The offense was 1-of-9 on third down and averaged a mind-numbing 1.9 yards per pass while the defense had allowed 388 yards.

It was so bad that it took the defense nine possessions before they kept Dallas from scoring. The Cowboys' drive log:

Field goal

Touchdown

Field goal

Touchdown

Field goal

Touchdown

Touchdown

Punt

Minnesota's drive log:

Fumble

Field goal

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

And yes, that's just through three quarters. The fourth quarter was ongoing at the time this story was published.