Ex-Vikings reporter to debut on ESPN's 'Around The Horn'

Credit: Courtney Cronin, ESPN

She covered the Vikings from 2017 to 2022.

Courtney Cronin appears to be on the fast track to fame as the former Minnesota Vikings beat writer for ESPN.com will make her first appearance on ESPN's Around The Horn on Wednesday. 

Cronin, who covered the Vikings from 2017 until the end of last season, is in her first year covering the Chicago Bears for ESPN. Her move to her home state of Illinois was announced in February following the death of ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson from colon cancer in December

Cronin was close to Dickerson, who helped as she became involved with ESPN Radio in 2019, and they subsequently hosted a number of shows together. 

In addition to ESPN Radio, Cronin has appeared on SportsCenter and NFL Live – but now she'll make a prime-time appearance on Around The Horn, where her role will be less about reporting about more about opining. 

You can watch Around The Horn at 4 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday. 

Cronin is a native of Glenview, Illinois, having graduated with journalism and Spanish degrees from Indiana University. 

