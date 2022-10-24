More details released about Vikings' Oli Udoh arrest in Miami

Skip to main content
More details released about Vikings' Oli Udoh's arrest in Miami

Oli Udoh was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday at a downtown club in Miami.
Miami-Dade County

New details about the arrest of Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh in Miami have been revealed in the police report obtained by Bring Me The Sports. 

Udoh was at Club E11even in the downtown Miami entertainment district when at around 3 a.m. Saturday an off-duty police officer "observed the side door to the club swing open and multiple security guards attempting to restrain an aggressive" man, later identified as Udoh. 

Udoh allegedly "continued actively and physically resisting officers and all verbal commands that were given to him," the police report claims. 

A security guard from the club told police that Udoh was talking to a woman who was in line to use the women's bathroom when he "attempted to make entry" into the restroom. Udoh then allegedly refused to leave the bathroom, prompting security staff to force him out of the club. 

The 25-year-old backup lineman was eventually taken into custody, though the police report accuses Udoh of stopping himself from walking to make it difficult for police to escort him to a squad vehicle. 

Udoh is facing two charges: resisting arrest without violence, and disorderly conduct. 

The Vikings said Sunday they were aware of Udoh's arrested and they were "gathering information."

Minnesota had their bye this past week. They return to play this Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. 

