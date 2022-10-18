Skip to main content
Watch: Gustavsson's gaffe gift-wraps goal for Avalanche

The Wild's defensive issues aren't going away against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild's defensive issues continued against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night as goalie Jonas Gustavsson made an error that gift-wrapped an easy goal for Mikko Rantanen.

The gaffe happened as Nathan McKinnon brought the puck across center ice midway through the second period. After dumping the puck into the Minnesota zone, Gustavsson attempted to play the puck just outside of the crease but kicked it into an open area in front of the net.

With the puck sitting on the doorstep, Rantanen calmly skated to the net, tapped it in and scored his first goal of the season.

Gustavsson, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators for Cam Talbot last offseason, fit right in with his new team as the Wild have had serious issues keeping the puck out of the net so far this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury gave up 11 goals in four periods over losses to the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings and Gustavsson allowed three goals over 26 shots over the first two periods against the Avalanche on Monday night.

