2024 NFL Draft picks by college football team, conference

On its way out of the picture for good, the Pac-12 had a remarkably good showing at the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite being the conference that lost by far the most of its membership in college football's recent conference realignment, the West Coast league produced six of the first 15 selections made.
Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams led the way as the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears, kicking off what became the Pac-12's best showing at the NFL Draft since 2015, when the conference had nine players chosen. This year, it trailed only the SEC in Round 1 selections.
Washington paced the Pac-12, coming off its historic season that resulted in a College Football Playoff berth and national championship game appearance. Former Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. was a surprise pick of sorts at No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons, while wide receiver Rome Odunze followed to the Bears at No. 9.
Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu was Washington's third player taken in the opening round after being called at No. 20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alabama and LSU were the other schools with three players taken in Round 1.
Here's a rundown of what college football programs and conferences led the way after the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit.
2024 NFL Draft picks by college football program, conference
SEC (11)
Alabama, 3
LSU, 3
Georgia, 2
Florida, 1
Missouri, 1
South Carolina, 1
Pac-12 (8)
Washington, 3
USC, 1
Oregon, 1
UCLA, 1
Oregon State, 1
Arizona, 1
Big Ten (4)
Penn State, 2
Michigan, 1
Ohio State, 1
Big 12 (3)
Texas, 2
Oklahoma, 1
MAC (1)
Toledo, 1
Independent (1)
Notre Dame, 1
