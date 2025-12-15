All signs point to Texas Tech for top transfer portal quarterback

The 2025 Texas Tech football team is 12-1, Big 12 champions and a top-four seed in their very first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. But it's never too early to plan for the future. Head coach Joey McGuire may be doing just that based on the hints being dropped on social media.

Senior quarterback Behren Morton is living the dream and leading the Big 12 in completion percentage and yards this year while also captaining the team that won the league crown and made the Playoff. Post-2025, though, Tech needs new leadership at quarterback. Lukcily for them, several terrific options have already made plans to enter the transfer portal.

By Monday afternoon, guys like Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), DJ Lagway (Florida), Aidan Chiles (Michigan State) and Dylan Raiola (Nebraska) had all announced they would enter the portal — good starters from power conference teams. Plus, a 2024 College Football Playoff star like Sam Leavitt was in there already as well. But one of those guys is already rumored to have some strong ties to Lubbock and the Red Raiders.

Cincinnati Bearcats (and future Texas Tech?) quarterback Brendan Sorsby | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Multiple connections between Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

That would be Brendan Sorsby, arguably the most talented of the bunch after posting a top-10 PFF grade at the QB spot in 2025. As soon as he posted on X that he'd be entering the transfer portal, two immediate contenders for the Cincy QB, Indiana and Texas Tech, were reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. Since that report, though, the momentum has continued to swing toward Texas Tech.

One big reason? The girlfriend. In what seems like suspicious timing, on Monday, Sorsby's apparent girlfriend, Cincinnati volleyball player Gretchen Sigman, announced her transfer commitment to Texas Tech via Instagram. Sorsby himself even commented on the post, writing, "Love this."

After discovering that connection, internet sleuths found more evidence linking Sorsby to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' general manager, James Blanchard, had apparently retweeted the transfer announcement by a player from a rival Big 12 team. Take a look:

To note: Texas Tech football general manager James Blanchard just reposted Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s transfer portal announcement. pic.twitter.com/w0LTUOKxKR — Ty Kaplan (@TyKaplan_) December 15, 2025

Furthermore, fans noticed on Sorsby's own transfer announcement that several current Texas Tech players had flooded the comment section with some suggestive emojis. Tech's Howard Sampson and Terrance Carter both commented a few sets of eyeball emojis while Brice Pollack added a couple of cacti — all could be interpreted as messages pleading for Sorsby to come to Lubbock.

There's even an anonymous scoops account on X that is pegging Brendan Sorsby as a Red Raider. This guy, named Larry, has ammassed 4,000+ followers and casually throws out college football bombs — and he's been hitting stories on the head like a game of wacamole this month. So, it's safe to say all signs are pointing towards Brendan Sorsby eventuall arrival at Texas Tech as the program's next quarterback.

