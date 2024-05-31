College football 2024 predictions: Odds, lines for major games updated
Stepping into the summer preseason months, it's never too early to get a look ahead to the biggest games on the 2024 college football schedule and what the wise guys at the big sports books are projecting for the most important early matchups of the season.
Here's your look at the latest updated odds for some of the marquee games in the 2024 college football season, according to the new lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
College Football 2024 Early Game Odds, Lines
Florida State (-12.5) vs. Georgia Tech. A big line for the new-look Seminoles, who have to replace a ton of production, but scored key transfers this offseason, in the Week 0 opener in Ireland.
Minnesota (-2.5) vs. North Carolina. A favorite in the Big Ten against a Tar Heels team going on the road that boasts a veteran quarterback transfer in Max Johnson going against a Gophers defense that is making key replacements.
Georgia (-13.5) vs. Clemson. Almost two touchdowns in favor of the Bulldogs, who have quasi-home-field advantage in Atlanta, and return huge pieces on offense like quarterack Carson Beck, and another strong defensive core. But Clemson can play defense, too.
Penn State (-10) at West Virginia. Neal Brown's Mountaineer team played above expectations a year ago and gets the home-field edge in this rematch against a Nittany Lions squad that returns key production but struggles to move the ball deep.
Miami (-3.5) at Florida. The transfer-rich Hurricanes are getting more than a field goal in the Swamp after adding key acquisitions like quarterback Cameron Ward, wideout Sam Brown, and tailback Damien Martinez in an intriguing offensive core for Mario Cristobal's team.
Texas A&M (-1.5) vs. Notre Dame. Mike Elko's debut comes at home for the Aggies, boasting a strong front seven and dynamic offensive skill threats, against an Irish team debuting new transfers and playing strong pass defense.
LSU (-6.5) vs. USC. We'll see if either of these teams can play any defense, but right now the odds makers prefer Garrett Nussmeier taking over LSU's offense, which should boast credible receiver skill, over Miller Moss, who steps in for Caleb Williams at quarterback.
Texas (-3.5) at Michigan. A marquee non-conference matchup and a key test for the SEC-bound Longhorns, with Quinn Ewers back under center in tandem with elite receiver transfers going against a very new-look UM team that at least brings back notable veteran defensive contributors.
Georgia (-3.5) at Alabama. Maybe the game in the SEC this season, and a critical early litmus test for Kalen DeBoer's project to succeed Nick Saban. Alabama returns dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, but does he have a supporting cast as gifted as the Bulldogs'?
Texas (-8.5) vs. Oklahoma. Despite what appears to be a greatly-improved Sooner defense, the lines still favor the Longhorns with a comfortable line in the first-ever Red River Shootout that will have an SEC logo on the field at the Cotton Bowl.
Ohio State (-1.5) at Oregon. One of the marquee early matchups in the expanded Big Ten finds the Buckeyes on the road in one of college football's most raucous atmospheres, but playing with important returning skill and a class of top-flight transfers. Same for Oregon.
Georgia (-1.5) at Texas. Another monster SEC matchup and another huge road trip for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs with just about every unit on the field evenly matched. Elite quarterbacks, dynamic receivers, and speed all around. But can the Longhorns' pass defense improve from last season's numbers?
LSU (-2.5) vs. Alabama. Another game in which the Crimson Tide is an early underdog, this one on he road in Death Valley against a Tiger squad that remains an open question defensively, but we should have a clearer line on its improvement, or lack thereof, by this Nov. 9 matchup.
Ohio State (-9.5) vs. Michigan. A bigger line than we expected for the Buckeyes, who have dropped three straight to the school up north, but boast continuity and new transfer skill on both sides of the ball, giving Ryan Day his best chance to turn around college football's biggest rivalry.
