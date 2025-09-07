College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 3
As we survey the damage from the latest games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 3
Who's moving up? Who's moving down?
Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday
Dropping out: No. 13 Florida, No. 17 SMU
25. Arizona State. An ugly end to an ugly day for the Big 12, as the conference’s reigning champion dropped a road game at projected SEC bottom-feeder Mississippi State after the Sun Devils’ defense collapsed by allowing a 58-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left.
24. Auburn. Just on the outside of the rankings receiving 94 votes last week, a solid 2-0 start that includes a win against a Baylor team that just beat a ranked SMU side could propel the Tigers into the poll.
23. Michigan. A loss on the road against a ranked Oklahoma team and wins by other lower-ranked teams could result in a fall for the Wolverines, and some AP voters could actually leave them off their ballots altogether.
22. Utah. Devon Dampier added 3 touchdowns as the Utes added 5 more scores on the ground as they pounded Cal Poly in a 63-9 demolition to move to 2-0. They go to Wyoming next weekend before the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech after that.
21. Texas Tech. Behren Morton had 3 touchdown passes and the Red Raiders’ expensive defense recorded a pick-six to smash Kent State in a 62-14 result. Oregon State is next.
20. Indiana. A better offensive showing for the Hoosiers as Fernando Mendoza finished with 4 touchdown passes in a 56-9 victory over Kennesaw State. One more tune-up against Indiana State before the Big Ten opener against Illinois.
19. Tennessee. Joey Aguilar tacked on 2 touchdowns while the Vols added 5 more scores on the ground to destroy ETSU in a 72-17 drubbing, leading into a huge test at home against rival Georgia next weekend.
18. Alabama. Throwing around UL Monroe like a rag doll in a 73-0 shellacking is just what the doctor ordered for Kalen DeBoer after the Florida State loss, and Ty Simpson looked unstoppable, setting a Bama record by completing his first 17 passes, the only passes he needed to throw.
17. Ole Miss. Austin Simmons survived two early interceptions and the Rebels overcame an initial deficit at Kentucky to come out with a 7-point victory in the SEC opener with Arkansas up next and Tulane after that.
16. USF. Behold the only team in college football to beat two Top 25 ranked opponents so far this season. Pounding on playoff team Boise State in the opener and then knocking off Florida on the road on a last-second field goal propels this Bulls squad into pole position in the very early Group of Five playoff consideration.
15. Texas A&M. Marcel Reed had 220 passing yards with 3 touchdown passes as the Aggies got past Utah State with a massive road test coming up against Notre Dame.
14. Iowa State. Another characteristic slugfest in the Cy-Hawk game as the Cyclones edge out rival Iowa on a late field goal from Kyle Konrardy that keeps this team perfect.
13. Oklahoma. John Mateer played up to the moment under the lights, accounting for 3 all-purpose touchdowns against a good Michigan defense in a signature win that also showed off what Oklahoma can do defensively.
12. Florida State. It took two games for the Seminoles to match their win total from last season after pulling out the biggest victory in school history, smashing East Texas A&M in a 77-3 rout behind a 729-yard offensive explosion.
11. Clemson. We should see the Tigers get docked some votes in these rankings after a listless performance on offense where they inexplicably spotted Troy a 16-0 lead before they decided to play some football in the second half in a close victory at home.
10. Illinois. A slow start on the road at Duke, and some questions on the lines of scrimmage, but the Illini passed a key test by knocking off the Blue Devils by a solid 45-19 count in ACC country.
9. South Carolina. Some pedestrian numbers for the Gamecocks’ offense after LaNorris Sellers had just 128 passing yards and the ground game added 125 yards to beat South Carolina State, 38-10, ahead of the SEC opener against Vanderbilt.
8. Notre Dame. Idle this weekend after a 3-point loss at Miami in the opener, the Fighting Irish return to action against ranked Texas A&M, one of a few SEC teams that can make some waves in that conference and boast a potent offense.
7. Texas. A better showing for Arch Manning, who had 318 yards and scored 5 total touchdowns as the Longhorns put away San Jose State by a 38-7 count in their home opener coming off the loss at Ohio State last week that deprived them of their No. 1 ranking.
6. Oregon. 128 points in two games for the Ducks, including a 69-3 shellacking against Oklahoma State at home in Mike Gundy’s worst career loss in 20 years, as Dante Moore scored 3 times and Oregon stacked up 631 yards as 9 players scored at some point.
5. Miami. Carson Beck went 22 of 24 passing for 267 yards and 2 scores while the Hurricanes stacked up 4 touchdowns on the ground to put away Bethune-Cookman heading into a home tilt against a USF team that beat Boise State and Florida.
4. Georgia. The Bulldogs’ offense didn’t look as dominant as it should have in a win over Austin Peay that was delayed by weather, but their two backs both scored twice and Gunner Stockton led a 99-yard drive, with a date at Tennessee up next.
3. LSU. Not quite the domination we expected from the Tigers against Louisiana Tech, as Garrett Nussmeier had 237 yards in a 23-7 victory and now look ahead to welcoming Florida to Death Valley in the SEC opener.
2. Penn State. Not quite the offensive explosion we may have expected against FIU, but the Nittany Lions got Singleton and Allen both in the end zone and Drew Allar hit on 2 more touchdowns to move to 2-0.
1. Ohio State. No change at No. 1 in this week’s AP rankings after the Buckeyes expectedly demolished overmatched Grambling by a 70-0 count as Julian Sayin went over 300 yards passing and Jeremiah Smith caught 2 touchdown passes.
