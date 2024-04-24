Group of Five college football schools consider playoff, realignment
In an age of constant change around college football that includes some historic conference realignment and an expanded playoff, some members of the Group of Five are contemplating some seismic changes for their own schools, according to insiders.
ESPN college football reporter Heather Dinich revealed that there is some conversation among reps from the Group of Five to create their own independent postseason playoff tournament.
It's not the first time such a proposal has circulated among decision makers, but it never gained much traction as there was a fear that the Group of Five would further insulate itself from big-time college football.
Or, in the words of outgoing AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, that it would "separate us from the big guys."
Right now, they have access to the big guys: the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams this coming postseason in a new system that will guarantee a berth to the five highest-ranked conference champion, including whichever Group of Five school wins its respective league title.
As part of that new deal, Group of Five schools will receive an average of $1.8 million per year, compared to the roughly $21 million per school in the SEC and Big Ten, the $13 million for each ACC school, and $12 million for Big 12 schools and for Notre Dame individually.
Former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley has also been involved, pitching a proposal for a Group of Five playoff that would be financed by private equity funds, according to CBS Sports.
That deal would involve a realignment process that re-organizes the 62 schools of the Group of Five conferences into eight-team divisions that would compete for a national championship.
With how much influence and playoff representation the SEC and Big Ten are expected to have, and already have had, and with it looking like the Group of Five will be guaranteed only one spot even should the playoff expand again in 2026, it appears that any option will be taken into consideration.
