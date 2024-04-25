SEC boss reacts to College Football Super League idea
Amid all the changes college football is going through -- be it conference realignment, the transfer portal, NIL, or the expanded playoff -- one truly radical idea has also been floated: that of a so-called "Super League" that would create one national conference in college football.
But one notable decision maker whose approval would be needed for such a project doesn't sound very interested in the idea at all: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Sankey brushed off the idea of a Super League in recent comments and instead remarked that college football is trending in a direction that will be good for all parties concerned.
"The fact that people have interest in throwing ideas out, that's up to them," Sankey told reporters during the College Football Playoff spring meetings. "I spend my time on what I have to do."
Back in February, a confidential proposal was revealed that put forward the idea of creating seven divisions with 10 schools each, but it failed to gain any credible traction.
"You can use the cliche, 'If i was buying stock, I'd buy stock in college sports,'" Sankey said. "Well, apparently a lot of people believe that outside of college sports. Something's going right."
Sankey's comments are important to consider, given he leads college football's most dominant conference on the field, and one of the sport's two mega-leagues from a financial perspective.
College football's current business arrangements do suggest the Super League may be dead on arrival.
Amid the recent wave of realignment, conferences have inked very lucrative deals with media partners that last several years into the future, and ESPN has confirmed a deal with the College Football Playoff worth billions.
Those developments suggest a college football super league isn't in the cards right now, an opinion the SEC commissioner appears to share.
