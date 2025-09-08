David Pollack names college football powerhouse that needs to find its identity
Clemson’s uneven start to the 2025 season has left analysts and fans with more questions than answers. On Sunday, former Georgia All-American and college football analyst David Pollack joined the conversation on his “See Ball Get Ball” podcast. His verdict was blunt: the Clemson Tigers need to rediscover who they are.
Pollack’s comments came on the heels of Clemson’s 27-16 comeback win against Troy, a game that saw the Tigers trail 16-0 in the second quarter and 16-3 at halftime. One week earlier, Clemson lost at home to LSU, leaving the program at 1-1 despite entering the season as a top-10 team and national title hopeful.
Pollack, referencing Clemson’s longtime “all-in” mantra under head coach Dabo Swinney, said what he saw on Saturday did not measure up. “Hashtag all-out. That’s what I thought,” Pollack said. “They’ve got to find their identity again.”
Pollack Cites Loss Of A Go-To Playmaker
Pollack argued that Clemson’s struggles trace to losing wide receiver Antonio Williams to injury and has yet to play this year, who had 11 touchdowns last season. “Williams was their identity,” Pollack said. “When you have that go-to guy, that’s your security blanket. You know who you’re going to when you get a matchup. Williams was that guy.”
Without him, Clemson has struggled to find a consistent target. Sophomore wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. showed flashes with two touchdowns against Troy, and running back Adam Randall sparked the second-half surge on the ground.
But Pollack emphasized that the Tigers’ first-half performance, which produced only 17 yards before halftime, was unacceptable for a program with championship aspirations.
“I like the way they got Randall going in the second half,” Pollack said. “But honestly, it was embarrassing. That’s not what ‘all-in’ should look like.”
A Week 2 Comeback Win That Raises More Concerns
Despite the rally, Clemson’s narrow escape over a Sun Belt opponent raised new concerns. Troy, a 30.5-point underdog, won only three FBS games last year and was paid $1.5 million to play the Tigers in what was expected to be an easy “buy game.” Instead, the Trojans dominated early and forced Clemson into its sixth-largest comeback in program history.
The Tigers finished with just a 316-301 yardage advantage and needed three forced turnovers to seal the game. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, a preseason Heisman contender, threw a costly pick-six and has struggled with efficiency through two games. National metrics reflect those issues, with Clemson ranked 30th in SP+ after the Troy win, its lowest mark since 2011.
Swinney defended his team’s resilience after the game, pointing to the fightback and character he saw. But the boos from Memorial Stadium fans during the first half underscored the unease. For a team that once defined itself by dominance, squeaking by a Group of Five opponent is a sign of deeper problems.
Clemson now faces a critical stretch, beginning with its ACC opener at Georgia Tech. The Tigers’ talent is undeniable, but Pollack’s critique cuts to the heart of the matter: this is a program still searching for its identity, and until it finds it, championship expectations will feel out of reach.