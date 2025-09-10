Five biggest impact QB transfers to start the 2025 college football season
The 2025 college football season has opened with a spotlight on quarterbacks who switched schools. The transfer portal delivered a wave of fresh talent, and a handful of players are already proving to be transformative for their new programs.
Among the biggest storylines are quarterbacks who were once depth pieces, overlooked recruits, or in search of the right fit. Now, each is the centerpiece of their team’s offense and a major reason for early-season success. From Norman to Berkeley to Miami, transfer quarterbacks are defining the opening weeks of the season and reshaping expectations across the country.
The names leading this movement are Oklahoma’s John Mateer, Missouri’s Beau Pribula, Miami’s Carson Beck, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Their performances not only set the tone for 2025 but also remind us that the transfer portal has become the fastest way for programs to recalibrate their ambitions.
Oklahoma’s John Mateer Establishes Himself as a Dual-Threat Star
John Mateer came to Norman with hype, but few expected him to dominate this quickly. The Washington State transfer is already second in the nation in total offense at 380 yards per game and has accounted for 42 points in just two games. Against Michigan, Mateer carried the ball 19 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, showing both his durability and necessity in Oklahoma’s attack.
Coach Brent Venables praised Mateer’s instincts as a runner while acknowledging the physical toll of such a workload. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle noted his willingness to run gives them flexibility in playcalling, forcing defenses into constant stress.
Mateer’s impact is magnified by the Sooners’ inconsistent traditional run game, which makes his ability to create on the ground critical.
Through the air, Mateer is completing more than 71 percent of his passes and averaging 331 yards. His compact frame, quick release and vision have transformed Oklahoma’s offense into a must-watch unit. The Sooners look like a Big 12 contender again, with Mateer at the center of their resurgence.
Missouri’s Beau Pribula Redefines the Tigers’ Ceiling
Beau Pribula waited years for this moment, and he’s wasted no time making the most of it. After transferring from Penn State and taking over following Sam Horn’s injury, Pribula has been sensational in Columbia. In just two starts, he has nearly 700 total yards and seven touchdowns while completing more than 79 percent of his passes.
What stands out is not just the stats but his command of Missouri’s locker room. Voted a team captain before playing a down, Pribula has earned the trust of his teammates and coach Eli Drinkwitz.
His steady demeanor and leadership have provided stability, while his arm talent has elevated an offense once thought to be transitional.
Against rival Kansas, Pribula’s ability to stretch the field and operate efficiently under pressure delivered Missouri a statement win. For a program with aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff, Pribula’s arrival might be the breakthrough piece that makes those hopes realistic.
Miami’s Carson Beck Brings Veteran Stability to Hurricanes
Carson Beck’s transfer to Miami gave the Hurricanes a proven veteran presence, and early returns show why coach Mario Cristobal pursued him. The former Georgia quarterback has completed nearly 78 percent of his passes for 472 yards and four touchdowns in two games, boasting a 175.6 passer rating.
Beck has emphasized consistency over flash. His approach focuses on executing Miami’s offense with precision, taking what defenses give him, and thriving in situational football.
His third-down conversion rate has been particularly strong, helping the Hurricanes sustain drives and complement a defense that has played well early.
This week, Beck faces a reunion with USF’s Byrum Brown, a quarterback he once trained alongside in Jacksonville. While Beck downplayed the matchup, the contrast between two experienced Florida quarterbacks on ranked in-state teams will make headlines. More importantly, Beck’s presence provides Miami with the kind of reliability needed to pursue an ACC title and beyond.
Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza Provides Hoosiers With Confidence
Fernando Mendoza’s debut at Indiana may have been modest, but his Week 2 performance against Kennesaw State showed his potential. The Cal transfer threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns, guiding the Hoosiers to a comfortable win and moving them to 2-0. Coach Curt Cignetti praised Mendoza’s ability to build on early success, comparing his trajectory to Kurtis Rourke’s breakout a year ago.
Mendoza’s presence has energized an Indiana program seeking consistency under center. His composure, accuracy and ability to find weapons like Elijah Sarratt have given the Hoosiers confidence ahead of Big Ten play.
Mendoza also made history with his brother Alberto, becoming the first siblings since 2015 to both throw touchdown passes in the same game.
For a program with momentum and a strong rushing attack, Mendoza represents the missing piece. His ability to take steps forward each week will determine if Indiana can turn early wins into a sustained run in conference play.
Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Surges Onto the National Stage
Few expected Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to be Cal’s quarterback so soon, but the true freshman from Hawaii has delivered beyond expectations. Originally an Oregon enrollee, he flipped back to the Golden Bears before spring and quickly won the starting job. In two games, he has thrown for 493 yards, four total touchdowns and nearly 69 percent accuracy.
Sagapolutele’s debut against Oregon State was eye-catching. On the road, he passed for 234 yards and three scores, leading Cal to a 34-15 win. Coaches and opponents have noted his poise, with Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck praising his maturity and presence in the pocket despite his age.
What makes Sagapolutele’s rise significant is the broader context: Cal looked like it might be entering a rebuild, yet he has accelerated their timeline.
With his quick release, mobility and accuracy, Sagapolutele could become one of the conference’s brightest stars and a long-term anchor for Justin Wilcox’s program.