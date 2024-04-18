KJ Jefferson reacts after arrest, mugshot in Arkansas
Recent UCF football transfer and former Arkansas star quarterback KJ Jefferson was booked and released this week, and sentenced to five days of community service after turning himself in on a previous reckless driving rap. Now, after his mugshot was circulated online, fans had questions about why he was back in Fayetteville.
Jefferson cleared things up by explaining in a video that he posted to Instagram.
Jefferson turned himself in on a reckless driving charge stemming from an incident that happened in May of last year, and was released shortly thereafter.
Court records show that the former Razorbacks quarterback was released 21 minutes after he was booked, and the misdemeanor commitment, the technical language for the process he went through, is a common occurrence in situations of this kind.
Before his transfer to UCF this offseason, Jefferson played to great acclaim at Arkansas, becoming the school's all-time leader with 7,911 passing yards and 67 total touchdowns in five seasons. The noted dual-threat player also carried for 1,876 yards and scored an additional 21 times.
Arkansas had consecutive winning seasons and bowl wins, but after the Hogs went 4-8 a year ago amid an offensive slump, Jefferson elected to use his final year of eligibility at UCF.
Head coach Gus Malzahn has been complimentary of Jefferson since the quarterback's arrival, saying: "Since KJ has been here, he's been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program."
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams