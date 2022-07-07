Top college football QBs who could play as freshmen this season

The 2022 college football recruiting cycle is well in the rearview mirror and the prospects from that class are enrolled looking to start their careers.

And while many of those true freshmen will be watching most of their team's season from the sideline, some could have the chance to sneak up and get on the field.

Especially when looking at the latest crop of quarterback prospects moving up the ranks. Who has a chance to log some meaningful snaps this season?

Conner Weigman

Where he plays: Texas A&M

Recruit rating: 5-star

College Football HQ preview: Jimbo Fisher signed what 247Sports called the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history in 2022, and while most of the attention rightly went to its defensive prospects, Weigman is an elite pick-up in his own right. Ranked as the No. 5 player in Texas, Weigman had his best season at Bridgeland as a high school junior in 2020, passing for 3,803 yards and 42 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

He'll compete with two other decent options this preseason, including Haynes King and LSU transfer Zack Johnson, and while it's unlikely the true freshman will beat out both at the outset, he could find himself on the field if the Aggies suffer unduly at the position at any point in the season, or in the event of injury.

Walker Howard

Where he plays: LSU

Recruit rating: 4-star

College Football HQ preview: Brian Kelly has four options to choose from in his first season at LSU, a group led by vet Myles Brennan and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, and includes sophomore Garrett Nussmeier, who had limited action a year ago. Kelly said the race was wide open after spring football, but complimented Howard's strong arm after he threw a 55-yard touchdown in the exhibition.

Brennan is a qualified option at starter, but has a history of injury, and while Daniels brings athleticism and mobility, his numbers at ASU don't jump off the page. That could theoretically open a spot for Howard to get some snaps. The former No. 6 player in Louisiana, Howard led St. Thomas More to a state title in 2020 after passing for over 3,000 yards with 35 TDs and just four picks.

Drew Allar

Where he plays: Penn State

Recruit rating: 5-star

College Football HQ preview: You'd think if any team was set at quarterback, it would be Penn State, with super senior Sean Clifford coming back for another encore. But he's also dealt with some injury issues — most notably during last season's game at Iowa — which could open a lane for Allar to step in.

Ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the 2022 class and the No. 3 player from Ohio, Allar piled up 4,444 yards to go with 48 touchdowns and just seven interceptions as a senior in Medina, outside Cleveland. He rushed for another 382 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Cade Klubnik

Where he plays: Clemson

Recruit rating: 5-star

College Football HQ preview: Dabo Swinney isn't averse to starting freshmen in games if the situation calls for it, as he did with Deshaun Watson in 2014 and Trevor Lawrence in 2018, and could be in position to make that decision again this year.

Clemson already boasts 5-star pedigree at quarterback with DJ Uiagalelei going into his second full season as starter, but he struggled a year ago, pitching just nine TDs and 10 picks for the ACC's second-least productive offense at 26.3 points per game. Hunter Johnson, who went from Clemson to Northwestern and back to Clemson, is another former 5-star pledge.

Klubnik was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation in 2022 and racked up 7,426 yards, 86 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in his career, which included three Texas state championships.

