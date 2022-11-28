College Football Conference Championship Schedule: CFP spots on the line

The regular season is in the books and now it's time to turn the page to Championship Saturday as the college football moves into the postseason phase.

And with plenty of impactful football still to be played.

Especially in three of the Power 5 conferences, as new contenders USC and TCU hope to stay in the mix for the national semifinal and favorites Georgia and Michigan move into their league title games as comfortable favorites.

Here's your look at the full slate of games to watch on Friday and Saturday.

The college football conference championship game schedule is here

All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 2

Pac-12 Championship: USC vs. Utah. Win this game, and USC is in the College Football Playoff. But it's not a given, as the bookmakers are calling this a close game as the Trojans enter a rematch with the one team that already beat them this season, a physical Utes team that will test a Southern Cal defense that, while it leads college football in turnover margin, is also letting a lot go by. 8 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)

Conference USA Championship: North Texas vs. UTSA. All eyes on the Roadrunners, who are looking at clinching their second-straight conference championship this season, having just moved into the AP top 25 rankings and coming off an undefeated league schedule. 8 p.m. on CBSSN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Sat., Dec. 3

Big 12 Championship: Kansas State vs. TCU. One last challenge for the Horned Frogs, who come into Arlington one of three undefeated teams in college football and needing this win to qualify for its first playoff berth. TCU has a reputation for playing close games early, but also packs a punch with some of the best skill players in the nation. K-State can move the ball in space, too, with electric back Deuce Vaughn. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

MAC Championship: Toledo vs. Ohio. The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to win their second conference championship since the 2016 season, while Ohio is shooting for its first league crown since 1968. 12 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina vs. Troy. Coastal comes in without star quarterback Grayson McCall thanks to an injury and coming off a 40-point loss to James Madison in the finale, while Troy looks like one of the most improved outfits in all college football this year. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

AAC Championship: UCF vs. Tulane. A shot at the Group of Five's New Year's bowl bid is likely on the line here, as the Green Wave hasn't won a conference championship since 1998, but is playing the best defense in this league right now. UCF can run the ball, but also has some curious losses. 4 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Mountain West Championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State. A strong second half to the season for Fresno State, which lost four straight early on and won its final seven in a row, while the Broncos are a perfect 8-0 in conference play. 4 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. LSU. It doesn't appear that even a loss by Georgia here would affect its College Football Playoff hopes, but few are going so far as to predict an upset here. Especially after LSU, the surprise West champ in Brian Kelly's first season, just lost a third game coming into Atlanta. 4 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Try for free)

SWAC Championship: Southern vs. Jackson State. Deion Sanders' team ran through its schedule without a loss and allowed over 20 points just once this season. Southern is the West Division champ with a 35-0 loss to Jackson State already on its resume. 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and fuboTV (Try for free)

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. North Carolina. This game may not have College Football Playoff implications anymore after Clemson dropped two decisions late in the season, but a New Year's bowl is still on the line as the Tigers line up against a Tar Heel attack led by dynamic quarterback Drake Maye. 8 p.m on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Big Ten Championship: Purdue vs. Michigan. It's hard to see how Michigan doesn't make the College Football Playoff even if it loses here, but nobody is expecting that to happen anyway. Purdue can take some shots deep with Aidan O'Connell working behind center, but the Wolverines are coming off a second-straight win over Ohio State, taking ownership of that rivalry, and eager to get back to the semifinal to prove they're a national contender. 8 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)

